Up next: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. LA Galaxy 2, ONEOK Field
Next match: 7:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Phoenix Rising, ONEOK Field
Tickets: From $12 to $40; At tulsaroughnecksfc.com or 918-297-6808.
Records: Tulsa is 4-9-6, 18 points, 17th place in USL Western Conference; LA Galaxy 2 is 5-7-8, 23 points, 15th in Western Conference.
Last game: The Roughnecks fell 1-0 on the road against the Colorado Switchbacks on July 13. The club has now lost six of its past seven matches and enters Wednesday’s match without a victory since April 24.
Note: A pair of recently acquired players — defender Nicholas Prasad and forward Panin Boakye — could make their Roughnecks debuts Wednesday night. Prasad, a native of Canada arrives to Tulsa from Germany’s SpVgg Bayreuth; Boakye, originally from Ghana, was acquired in a deal with Portugal-based Futebol Clube de Vizela.