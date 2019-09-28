Summary: The Tulsa Roughnecks and Tacoma Defiance each scored a second half goal late Saturday night, playing to a 1-1 draw in Tacoma, Washington.
Notes: After a scoreless first half, Tulsa took the lead in the 60th minute on Tobenna Uzo's header off a cross from Cristhian Altamirano. ... The Roughnecks missed on a shot in the 85th minute, then Tacoma found the equalizer just a minute later, on a shot by Shandon Hopeau. Neither team could find the net in the final minutes of regulation or in stoppage time. ... Tulsa is 3-1-2 over its past six matches. ... Saturday was the Roughnecks' last road match of the season, with the final three matches of the 2019 campaign coming at ONEOK Field.
Records: Tulsa is 7-14-10, 31 points, 16th place in the USL Western Conference. Tacoma is 5-19-6, 21 points, 18th in West.
Up next: 7 p.m. Oct. 5 vs. Sacramento, ONEOK Field
Tulsa 1, Tacoma 1
Tulsa;0;1;--;1
Tacoma;0;1;--;1
Goals: Tulsa, Uzo (assisted by Altamirano), :60; Tacoma, Hopeau (Nicholas Hinds), :86.