Summary: The Tulsa Roughnecks’ winless stretch continued Saturday night as the Colorado Springs Switchbacks converted a header in the second half for the only goal of a 1-0 home victory.
Notes: The Switchbacks snapped a four-game losing streak of their own with the victory at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Tulsa is still looking for its first win since April 24, a 2-0 over Colorado Springs at ONEOK Field. ... The Roughnecks had a good chance in the 10th minute as Janu Silva’s header off a corner kick by Rodrigo da Costa was tipped over the crossbar by Switchbacks goalkeeper Andre Rawls. ... The Switchbacks’ Matt Hundley had a shot deflected just wide of the right post by Roughnecks defender Cyprian Hedrick. ... Former Colorado Springs forward A.J. Ajeakwa had a shot carry wide of the right post for the Roughnecks five minutes into the second half, but the Switchbacks took the lead in the 61st minute as Shane Malcolm flicked a header into the right corner of the net off a free kick from the left by Ish Jome. ... Both teams had chances down the stretch, but the Switchbacks held on for their first victory under interim head coach Wolde Harris.
Records: Tulsa is 4-9-6, 18 points, 16th place in USL Western Conference; Colorado Springs is 5-12-2, 17 points, 17th place in the West.
Up next: 7:30 p.m. July 24 vs. L.A. Galaxy 2 at ONEOK Field
SwitchbackS 1, Roughnecks 0
Tulsa 0 0 — 0
Colorado Springs 0 1 — 1
Goals: Colorado Springs, Malcolm (:61)