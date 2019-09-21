Summary: Kevin Coleman’s goal in stoppage time Saturday night lifted Orange County SC to a 1-0 win over Tulsa Roughnecks FC at ONEOK Field.
Notes: The match remained scoreless until the fourth minute of stoppage time, when Orange County’s Michael Orozco got out on a fast break, and fed a pass to Coleman, who put the ball into the net. ... Tulsa keeper Sean Lewis saved an earlier Orange County shot, stopping Darwin Jones’ right-footed blast from outside the box in the 71st minute.
Records: Tulsa is 6-14-9, 27 points, 16th place in the USL Western Conference; Orange County SC is 12-8-9, 45 points, fourth place in the West.
Up next: 7 p.m. Wednesday vs. San Antonio FC, ONEOK Field
Orange County 1, Tulsa 0
Orange County 0 1 — 1
Tulsa 0 0 — 0
Goals: Orange County, Coleman (Orozco), :94