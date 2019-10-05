Summary: The Tulsa Roughnecks fell behind by two goals Saturday, then rallied to pull even before eventually losing 3-2 to Sacramento at ONEOK Field.
Notes: Sacramento took control early with goals by Villyan Bijev in the 13th minute and Thomas Enevoldsen in the 19th minute. ... A goal on a header by Marlon in the 31st minute pulled Tulsa within 2-1, and another header, by Tulsa’s Janu Silva in the 40th minute, evened the match. ... Sacramento pulled back ahead on a goal by Cameron Iwasa in the 59th minute, and the Roughnecks were unable to find the net the rest of the way.
Records: Tulsa is 7-15-10, 31 points, 16th place in the USL Western Conference; Sacramento is 14-12-6, 48 points, tied for fourth in the West.
Up next: Oct. 12 vs. New Mexico, ONEOK Field
Sacramento 3, Tulsa 2
Sacramento 2 1 — 3
Tulsa 2 0 — 2
Goals: Sacramento, Billyan Vijev (assisted by Dekel Keinan, :13); Thomas Enevoldsen (Drew Skundrich, :19); Cameron Iwasa (Enevoldsen, :59); Tulsa, Marlon (Rodrigo da Costa, :31); Janu Silva (da Costa, :40)