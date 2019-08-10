Summary: The Tulsa Roughnecks' long summer continued Saturday night with a 4-1 loss to the Real Monarchs in Herriman, Utah. Tulsa is still looking for its first victory since April 24.
Notes: Real Monarchs took a 1-0 lead when Damian German scored in the 16th minute. ... The score was the same at halftime, but the Monarchs built on their advantage in the second half. Jack Blake's free kick made it 2-0 in the 56th minute and the Monarchs tacked on goals in the 77th minute by Kalen Ryden and Michael Chang in the 89th minute. ... Toby Uzo scored in the 90th minute for the Roughnecks, as Tulsa avoided the shutout.
Records: Tulsa is 4-12-7, 19 points, 17th place in USL Western Conference; Real Monarchs are 10-7-4, 34 points, fourth place in USL West.
Up next: At Austin Bold, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17
Next home match: Vs. Las Vegas Lights, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28, ONEOK Field
Monarchs 4, Roughnecks 1
Roughnecks;0;1;--;1
Monarchs;1;3;--;4
Goals: Tulsa, Toby Uzo (:90). Real Monarchs, Damian German (:16), Jack Blake (:56), Kalen Ryden (:77), Michael Chang (:89).