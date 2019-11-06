Momentum generated by the Tulsa Roughnecks FC at the end of the just-completed 2019 season has continued into the offseason, with the club’s new ownership group of J.W., Ryan and Kyle Craft appointing James Cannon as team president.
Cannon, 41, joins the Roughnecks after nearly three years as the Vice President of Marketing for Nashville SC, another USL Championship squad that experienced impressive growth during his tenure, from being granted a USL expansion squad in 2017 to the point that they will be admitted as an MLS expansion side in 2020. Before that, Cannon spent several years as a marketing executive for the NBA in Brazil, helping increase the popularity of basketball in the soccer-dominated nation.
“My career in sports has helped me learn how to build sports properties and successful engagement with audiences, from working with the NBA in Brazil and having the opportunity to be part of the Nashville team,” Cannon said. “Looking back at how those worked out well, and I like to listen to the local audience, and when you look at Tulsa’s rich soccer history, I’m excited to come in and (determine) how do we tap into that and bring soccer back to the forefront in the community?”
Those prior successes were instrumental to Cannon’s selection by the Craft brothers, who took over the club in August and promised significant changes. On the field, after finishing 4-3-3 in their last 10 (since the Crafts’ purchase), Tulsa was 8-16-10 overall in 2019, finishing 16th out of 18 Western Conference teams. Nashville was 20-7-7, placing second in the East and reaching the second round of the playoffs.
“Obviously, given his background with a variety of different professional sports, both the NBA as well as MLS soccer, and some of the other entertainment stuff he’s done, he brings a wealth of experience,” said co-owner J.W. Craft. “And I think he has an ability to really connect the story and the mission of the organization with the community and fans. Clearly, he’s demonstrated he’s able to do that with one of the more successful clubs in the country.”
Craft pointed out that Cannon’s appointment is part of the new ownership group’s three-pronged approach to increasing the Roughnecks’ presence in Tulsa.
“We look at the three major investments that we’re trying to make,” Craft said. “One is really investing in the players, two is investing in the dedicated (management) staff, of which James is an important hire for that, and then three is investing in the fans, both within the game-day experience as well as just more the community outreach. I think we’re excited that James is going to provide a boost of energy to all of those efforts, so we can deliver on all of those promises.”
Part of Cannon’s vision to increasing the synergy between the club and the city is better integrating Roughneck home games at ONEOK Field into the surrounding community.
“We want it to be fan-friendly pricing, we want it to be a major attraction, we want it to be great entertainment,” Cannon said. “And when you combine investing across the athletes — our coach (Michael Nsien) is currently out recruiting players from around the globe, promoting Tulsa as a place for them to play, and we’re hopeful that he’s going to bring back best-in-class talent, so that the product on the field is exciting to watch — with the business front office executives and the match-day experience, I think that’ll be a winning combination for us.
“We have some other exciting things that we want to do,” he continued. “Tulsa’s known for having great musical roots. How can we begin to bring those aspects of the city to life? And we want to work with local corporations and foundations that are committed to the arts, food, music. How can we have all of our 17 home games be a little bit of Tulsa culture and bring that to life? That’s our project between now and March when the season will kick off again.”