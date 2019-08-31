Summary: The Tulsa Roughnecks pulled off a 2-1 upset win over Fresno FC 2-1 Saturday night at ONEOK Field, for Tulsa’s first victory since April.
Notes: Marlon dos santos Prazeres scored in the 46th minute to break a 1-1 tie and ultimately lift Tulsa to the victory. ... The Roughnecks had been 0-11-7 over the past 18 matches since a 2-0 victory over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at ONEOK Field. ... Fresno FC is in second place in the USL Western Conference and defeated Tulsa 3-1 on April 13 in Fresno, California. ... Rodrigo da Costa gave Tulsa an early lead with a goal in the fifth minute. ... That lead held until the 28th minute, when Jaime Chavez of Fresno converted a header to make it 1-1.
Records: Tulsa is 5-13-8, 23 points, 16th place in the USL Western Conference; Fresno FC is 13-4-8, 47 points, second place in West.
Up next: At El Paso, 8 p.m. Wednesday
Next home game: 7 p.m. Sept. 21 vs. Orange County SC, ONEOK Field
Tulsa 2, Fresno 1
Fresno 1 0 — 1
Tulsa 1 1 — 2
Goals: Tulsa, da Costa (:05, assisted by Prazeres); Prazeres (:46, assisted by da Costa); Fresno, Chavez (:28, assisted by Ellis-Hayden)