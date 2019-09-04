Summary: The El Paso Locomotive scored two late goals within 70 seconds of each other Wednesday night to stun the Tulsa Roughnecks and earn a 1-1 draw at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas.
Notes: Tulsa, which was coming off its first USL win in 17 matches, led 2-0 on goals by Marlon (header in the 41st minute) and Cristhian Altamirano (a long blast in the 56th). ... Josue Gomez found the net with a header in the 80th minute for El Paso, then Jerome Kiesewetter beat Roughnecks goalie Sean Lewis in the 81st minute for the equalizer. ... Altamirano, who also assisted on Marlon’s goal, was named Man of the Match.
Up next: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Rio Grande Valley FC
Next home match: 7 p.m. Sept. 21 vs. Orange County SC, ONEOK Field
Records: Tulsa is 5-13-9, 24 points, 16th place in the USL Western Conference; El Paso is 8-8-9, 33 points, 13th in West.
ROUGHNECKS 2, LOCOMOTIVE 2
Tulsa;1;1;--;2
El Paso;0;2;--;2
Goals: Tulsa, Marlon (41st minute), Altamirano (56th); El Paso, Gomez (80th), Kiesewetter (81st).