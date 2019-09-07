Summary: A goal by Marlon in the 50th minute held the rest of the way as the Tulsa Roughnecks defeated Rio Grande Valley FC 1-0 Saturday night at H-E-B Park in Edinburg, Texas.
Notes: Marlon’s goal, from the right corner of the the box into the bottom left corner of the net, was assisted by Rodrigo da Costa. ... Sean Lewis posted the clean sheet in goal for the Roughnecks. ... Tulsa is 2-0-1 over its past three matches after going 0-11-7 in the previous 18 matches. ... The Roughnecks are off next week, then have five of its final six matches of the season at home, starting with a Sept. 21 match with Orange County SC at ONEOK Field.
Records: Tulsa is 6-13-9, 27 points, 16th place in the USL Western Conference Rio Grande Valley is 7-13-7, 28 points, 15th place in West.
Up next: Vs. Orange County SC, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, ONEOK Field
Tulsa 1, Rio Grande Valley 0
Tulsa 0 1 — 1
RGV 0 0 — 0
Goals: Tulsa, Marlon (assisted by Rodrigo da Costa), :50.