Summary: The Tulsa Roughnecks gave up four first-half goals Saturday night in a 5-1 loss to the Austin Bold in Austin, Texas.
Notes: Austin scored just two minutes in on a goal by Ema Twumasi. A goal eight minutes later by Andre Lima put the Bold up 2-0. ... Austin’s final three goals all came on penalty kicks, including two by Kleber Giacomazzi. ... Tulsa’s lone goal came on a penalty kick as well, by Christhian Altamirano in the 43rd minute. ... Tulsa is 0-11-6 in its last 17 matches since its last victory, on April 24.
Records: Tulsa is 4-13-7, 19 points, 17th place in USL Western Conference; Austin is 10-8-6, 36 points, fourth place in West.
Up next: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 vs. Las Vegas Lights, ONEOK Field
Austin 5, Tulsa 1
Tulsa 1 0 — 1
Austin 4 1 — 5
Goals: Tulsa, Cristhian Altamirano (PK, :43). Austin, Ema Twumasi (assisted by Sean McFarlane, :02); Andre Lima (Kleber Giacomazzi, :10); Kleber (PK, :25); Kleber (PK, :41); Sonny Guadarrama (PK, :83).