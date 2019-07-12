Up next: 6 p.m. Saturday at Colorado Switchbacks in Colorado Springs
Next home match: 7:30 p.m. July 24 vs. L.A. Galaxy 2, ONEOK Field
Records: Tulsa is 4-8-6, 18 points, 16th place in USL Western Conference; Colorado Springs is 4-12-2, 14 points, 17th place in the West.
Last game: A stoppage-time penalty converted by Portland Timbers 2 midfielder Todd Wharton last Saturday robbed the Roughnecks of a much-needed victory as Tulsa drew on the road 1-1. Portland’s last-second goal extended a Roughnecks winless streak that dates back to April 24.
Note: Newly acquired midfielder Calvin Rezende made his debut for the Roughnecks in their last match. The 26-year-old midfielder is likely to remain a part of Tulsa’s starting 11.