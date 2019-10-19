Summary: Corey Hertzog scored twice to lead Reno 1868 FC past the Tulsa Roughnecks 3-0 in the season finale Saturday afternoon at ONEOK Field.
Notes: Hertzog opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 15th minute. ... Seven minutes later, Aidan Apodaca’s goal made it 2-0. ... Matt Bersano made a couple of big saves early in the second half to preserve his fifth shutout. ... Hertzog, from just outside the right post, scored the final goal — his 18th of the season — in the 83rd minute, set up by Raul Mendiola. ... The Roughnecks went 4-3-3 in their last 10 matches. Tulsa finished 6-8-3 at home. ... Reno improved to 10-5-2 on the road and finished the regular season with three consecutive shutouts. ... Tulsa was blanked for the seventh time this season, but only the second since July 27.
Records: Tulsa finishes 8-16-10, 34 points, 16th place in the USL Western Conference; Reno 1868 FC is 18-10-6, 60 points, 2nd in West.
Reno 3, Tulsa 0
Reno 2 1 — 3
Tulsa 0 0 — 0
Goals: Reno, Hertzog (PK), ‘15; Apodaca (Casiple), ‘22; Hertzog (Mendiola), ‘83. Saves: Reno, Bersano 4; Tulsa, Lewis 4. Fouls: Reno 15, Tulsa 13.
A: 1,390.