Up next: 3 p.m. Saturday vs. Reno 1868 FC, ONEOK Field
Tickets: From $12 to $40; tulsaroughnecksfc.com or 918-297-6808
Records: Tulsa is 8-15-10, 34 points, 16th place in the USL Western Conference; Reno 1868 FC is 1710-6, 57 points, tied second in West.
Last game: Janu Silva scored in extra time to give Tulsa a 2-1 win over New Mexico last Saturday at ONEOK Field.
Note: The Roughnecks are 4-2-2 in their past eight matches. They had gone 0-11-7 in their previous 18 matches before this eight-match stretch. ... After receiving a red card against New Mexico, Marlon dos Santos will not play Saturday.