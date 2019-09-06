Up next: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Rio Grande Valley FC
Next home match: 7 p.m. Sept. 21 vs. Orange County SC, ONEOK Field
Tickets: From $12 to $40; at tulsaroughnecksfc.com or 918-297-6808
Records: Tulsa is 5-13-9, 24 points, 16th place in the USL Western Conference; Rio Grande Valley FC is 7-12-7, 28 points, 15th in West.
Last game: The Roughnecks allowed two goals in the span of a minute late in the second half Wednesday to finish in a 2-2 tie at El Paso.
Note: The Roughnecks had not won since April 24 and were 0-11-7 in their past 18 matches before winning 2-1 against Fresno FC last Saturday. ... The Roughnecks are off next weekend, then play the next five Saturdays to end the season.
-- From staff reports