Up next: 7 p.m. Saturday vs. New Mexico United, ONEOK Field
Tickets: From $12 to $40; tulsaroughnecksfc.com or 918-297-6808
Records: Tulsa is 7-15-10, 31 points, 16th place in the USL Western Conference; New Mexico United is 10-9-12, 42 points, 10th in West.
Last game: Sacramento scored in the 59th minute to break a 2-2 tie and knock off the Roughnecks 3-2 last Saturday at ONEOK Field.
Note: The Roughnecks are 3-2-2 in their last seven matches. They had gone 0-11-7 in their previous 18 matches before this six-match stretch. ... After Saturday, Tulsa has one home match remaining: Oct. 19 vs. Reno.
-- From staff reports