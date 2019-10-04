Up next:7 p.m. Saturday vs. Sacramento, ONEOK Field
Tickets: From $12 to $40; tulsaroughnecksfc.com or 918-297-6808
Records: Tulsa is 7-14-10, 31 points, 16th place in the USL Western Conference; Sacramento is 13-12-6, 45 points, tied sixth in West.
Last game: Uzo scored the Roughnecks' long goal in a 1-1 tie at Tacoma last Saturday. It was Tulsa's final road game of the season.
Note: The Roughnecks are 3-1-2 in their past six matches. They had gone 0-11-7 in their previous 18 matches before this six-match stretch. ... After Saturday, Tulsa has two home matches remaining: Oct. 12 vs. New Mexico and Oct. 19 vs. Reno.