Up next: 9 p.m. Saturday at Tacoma
Next home match: 7 p.m. Oct. 5 vs. Sacramento, ONEOK Field
Tickets: From $12 to $40; tulsaroughnecksfc.com or 918-297-6808
Records: Tulsa is 7-14-9, 30 points, 16th place in the USL Western Conference; Tacoma is 5-19-5, 20 points, 18th in West.
Last game: The Roughnecks scored twice in the first six minutes of the game and hung onto a 4-3 win over San Antonio in a game that was delayed in the 80th minute for lightning.
Note: The Roughnecks are 3-1-1 in their past five matches. They had gone 0-11-7 in their previous 18 matches before this four-game stretch. ... Tulsa closes out the season with four straight Saturday matches, the final three in the month of October at ONEOK Field.