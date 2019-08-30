Up next: 7:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Fresno FC at ONEOK Field
Tickets: From $12 to $40; at tulsaroughnecksfc.com or 918-297-6808
Records: Tulsa is 4-13-8, 20 points, 17th place in the USL Western Conference; Fresno FC is 13-3-8, 47 points, second in West.
Last game: The Roughnecks snapped a two-match losing streak Wednesday at ONEOK Field, as Tobenna Uzo scored in the 70th minute to give Tulsa a 1-1 tie against the Las Vegas Lights.
Note: The Roughnecks have not registered a victory since April 24 and are 0-11-7 since then. ... The Roughnecks play two straight road matches after Saturday, returning home Sept. 21 against Orange County SC.