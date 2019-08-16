Up next: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Austin Bold
Next home match: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 vs. Las Vegas Lights at ONEOK Field
Tickets: From $12 to $40; at tulsaroughnecksfc.com or 918-297-6808
Records: Tulsa is 4-12-7, 19 points, 17th place in USL Western Conference; Austin is 9-8-6, 33 points, tied for fifth in West.
Last game: The Roughnecks allowed three goals in the second half in a 4-1 loss at Real Monarchs last Saturday.
Note: The Roughnecks have not registered a victory since April 24. ...Tulsa is 0-10-6 since its last victory.
