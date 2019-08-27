Up next: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Las Vegas Lights at ONEOK Field
Tickets: From $12 to $40; at tulsaroughnecksfc.com or 918-297-6808
Records: Tulsa is 4-13-7, 19 points, 17th place in the USL Western Conference; Las Vegas is 8-10-6, 30 points, 14th in West.
Last game: The Roughnecks allowed three goals in the first half in a 5-1 loss at Austin on Aug. 17.
Note: The Roughnecks have not registered a victory since April 24. ...Tulsa is 0-11-6 since its last victory... The Roughnecks also play at home Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against Fresno FC.