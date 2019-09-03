Up next: 8 p.m. Wednesday at El Paso
Next home match: 7 p.m. Sept. 21 vs. Orange County SC, ONEOK Field
Tickets: From $12 to $40; at tulsaroughnecksfc.com or 918-297-6808
Records: Tulsa is 5-13-8, 23 points, 16th place in the USL Western Conference; El Paso is 8-8-8, 32 points, 13th in West.
Last game: The Roughnecks snapped an 18-match winless streak Saturday, defeating Fresno FC 2-1 at ONEOK Field. Rodrigo DaCosta and Marlon Prazeres scored for Tulsa.
Note: The Roughnecks had not won since April 24 and were 0-11-7 in their past 18 matches before winning Saturday. ... The Roughnecks play two road matches before returning home Sept. 21. ...Tulsa is at Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.