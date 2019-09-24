Up next: 7 p.m. Wednesday vs. San Antonio FC, ONEOK Field
Tickets: From $12 to $40; tulsaroughnecksfc.com or 918-297-6808
Records: Tulsa is 6-14-9, 27 points, 16th place in the USL Western Conference; San Antonio FC is 10-11-8, 38 points, tied 11th in West.
Last game: The Roughnecks allowed a goal in second half stoppage time to fall 1-0 to Orange County SC at ONEOK Field last Saturday.
Note: The Roughnecks are 2-1-1 in their past four matches. They had gone 0-11-7 in their previous 18 matches before this four-game stretch. ... After Wednesday, Tulsa closes out the season with four straight Saturday matches, the final three in the month of October at ONEOK Field. ... The Roughnecks are at Tacoma on Saturday at 9 p.m.