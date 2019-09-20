Up next: 7 p.m. Saturday vs. Orange County SC, ONEOK Field
Tickets: From $12 to $40; tulsaroughnecksfc.com or 918-297-6808
Records: Tulsa is 6-13-9, 27 points, 16th place in the USL Western Conference; Orange County SC is 11-8-9, 42 points, sixth in West.
Last game: The Roughnecks won for the second time in three matches, as Marlon Prazeres scored to give Tulsa a 1-0 victory at Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 7.
Note: The Roughnecks are 2-0-1 in their past three matches. They had gone 0-11-7 in their previous 18 matches before this three-game stretch. ... Tulsa plays again Wednesday against San Antonio FC at ONEOK Field.