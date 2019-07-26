Up next: 7:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Phoenix Rising FC, ONEOK Field
Next home match: 7:30 p.m. Aug.31 vs. Fresno FC
Tickets: From $12 to $40; at tulsaroughnecksfc.com or 918-297-6808
Records: Tulsa is 4-10-6, 18 points, 17th place in USL Western Conference; Phoenix is 12-2-5, 41 points, first in West.
Last game: The Roughnecks squandered an early lead and were buried by two second-half goals in a 3-1 loss to Los Angeles Galaxy II on Wednesday at ONEOK Field. Midfielder Rodrigo Da Costa scored the Roughnecks’ lone goal. Former Oral Roberts standout Matt Rogers was sent off with a red card in the 69th minute.
Note: Saturday’s match is one of only two home appearances for the Roughnecks until Sept. 21.