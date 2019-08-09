Up next: 9 p.m. Saturday at Real Monarchs at Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
Next home match: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 vs. Las Vegas Lights at ONEOK Field
Tickets: From $12 to $40; at tulsaroughnecksfc.com or 918-297-6808
Records: Tulsa is 4-11-7, 19 points, 17th place in USL Western Conference; El Paso is 9-7-4, 31 points, sixth in West.
Last game: The Roughnecks picked up a 1-1 draw at rival Oklahoma City last weekend. Midfielder Rodrigo Da Costa netted Tulsa’s goal for his team-leading eighth of the season.
Note: The Roughnecks have not registered a victory since April 24.