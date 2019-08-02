Up next: 8 p.m. Saturday at Oklahoma City Energy, Taft Stadium, OKC
Next home match: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 vs. Las Vegas Lights, ONEOK Field
Records: Tulsa is 4-11-6, 18 points, 17th place in USL Western Conference; OKC is 7-7-8, 29 points, seventh place in the West.
Last game: The Roughnecks held their own against first-place Phoenix Rising on July 27 at ONEOK Field but fell 1-0 on a 69th-minute goal by Phoenix’s Keron Lambert. Tulsa has earned just one point in the standings over its past nine matches.
Notes: The Roughnecks drew 1-1 against OKC Energy when they met on April 27 at ONEOK Field. OKC leads the all-time series 9-5-3. ... Luca Lobo and Rodrigo da Costa lead Tulsa with seven goals, and da Costa also has the most assists with seven.