The Rogers State men's soccer team defeated Northeastern State 2-0 on Friday in Hays, Kansas to advance to the GAC/MIAA Conference championship game.
The Hillcats took the lead in the 35th minute on a goal from freshman Luke Morgan. In the second half, senior Jake Simpson scored after taking a pass from Jordan Watson.
Simpson's 14th goal sets a new single season school record as the Cambridge, England native, surpassed Desmond Fitzgerald, who had 13 in 2009.
RSU goalkeeper Dillon Dean stopped all four shots on goal for his fifth shutout of the season.
Rogers State also matched the record for wins in a single-season of 13, set in 2009.
The Hillcats face host Fort Hays State for the conference championship at 1 p.m. Sunday.