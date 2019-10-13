Pepperdine’s Ashley Lahey continued her dominant fall season as she defeated North Carolina’s Alexa Graham, 6-4, 7-5 Sunday night in the singles finals of the 2019 Saint Francis Health System ITA All-American Championships at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center. It was Lahey’s third singles title in three fall events.
Yuya Ito of Texas claimed the men’s singles championship, defeating Florida’s Sam Riffice, 6-4, 6-4 to claim the Longhorns and Big 12’s second ITA All-American Championships title.
In the doubles finals earlier in the day, the Ivy League flexed its muscles as the Columbia men and Yale women captured titles.
Both matches went to a third-set tiebreaker with the Columbia duo of Jack Lin and Jackie Tang outlasting the UCF pair of Gabriel Decamps and Juan Pablo Mazzuchi, 3-6, 6-2, 10-8. Meanwhile, on the next court, Yale’s Jessie Gong and Samantha Martinelli rallied from down a set to defeat Tennessee’s Tenika McGiffin and Kaitlin Staines, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.