If there’s one thing Roughnecks coach Michael Nsien feels his team is missing, it’s an “edge.”
Tulsa will need a lot of things to happen if the club is going to snap its ongoing winless streak that’s now in month No. 3, including consistent scoring, sound defense and tight technical play. But above all else, Nsien believes it is his team’s lack of a certain mentality that cost them once again in a 3-1 loss to Los Angeles Galaxy II on Wednesday.
“There’s no edge from the players,” Nsien said. “They have to go back and discover what drives them and motivates them and try to take something from that.”
A pair of second-half goals by L.A. sunk Tulsa at ONEOK Field and handed the Roughnecks their seventh loss in eight matches and extended a winless streak that extends to April 24.
Tulsa received a superb first-half performance from Fredlin Mompremier and the usual consistency from Rodrigo Da Costa, but it faltered once again in the second half.
Mompremier delivered an early offensive infusion for the Roughnecks in only his fifth start of the season. Inserted into a new role at striker, the 22-year old Haitian midfielder added a new dimension to Tulsa’s goal-starved attack, as his combination of pace and size brought life to a squad that had scored just three times in six games.
In the third minute, Mompremier surged onto a through ball in the attacking end to draw out Galaxy II goalkeeper Eric Lopez before laying the ball off to Da Costa, who found the back of the net. The goal was Da Costa’s seventh of the season.
“We haven’t been playing with much speed at forward,” Nsien said. “We felt like adding more of an attacking threat like Fredlin could add some pressure and it paid off for us.”
Despite Tulsa’s quick start, Los Angeles commanded the bulk of the first half. Galaxy II attacked from the wings and bombarded Roughnecks goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar with seven first-half shots while maintaining 55% possession. The Roughnecks defense could only hold strong so long, and Los Angeles’ Nate Schultz found the equalizer in the 27th minute on a header from a looping cross that sailed across the box.
Mompremier delivered another threatening attacking run in the 40th minute, but Los Angeles’ Lopez cut out the opportunity and the clubs headed into halftime knotted at one.
The match began to unravel for Tulsa in the second half.
Galaxy II broke the tie in the 54th minute when forward Augustine Williams took hold of a free kick from Jose Hernandez to thrust Los Angeles ahead. A 69th-minute red card issued to former Oral Roberts standout Matt Rogers left Tulsa down a man, and L.A.’s Jorge Hernandez capitalize on the advantages and put the game away with a stylish finish in the 75th to seal the match at 3-1.
It was a second-half collapse that resembled the many others Nsien’s team has suffered in 2019, another night of promise spoiled by a poor second half.
“When you’re struggling to get wins and the losses keep piling up, it’s almost like you expect bad things to happen,” Nsien said. “We need to pull ourselves out of that mindset.”
The Roughnecks return to the pitch at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Phoenix Rising FC at ONEOK Field.
GALAXY II 3, ROUGHNECKS 1
Los Angeles 1 2 — 3
Tulsa 1 0 — 1
Goals: Tulsa, De Costa (Mompremier), ‘3; Los Angeles, Schultz (Jor. Hernandez), ‘27; Williams (Jos. Hernandez) ‘54; Jor. Hernandez (Gonzalez) ‘75. Saves: Tulsa, Stajduhar 5; Los Angeles, Lopez 3.