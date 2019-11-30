The retired taxidermist finally got his own biggest trophy buck.
Dan Massey, 81, of Sapulpa shot the biggest buck of his life early on opening day of the rifle season Saturday.
The proprietor of Massey Taxidermy in Sapulpa for 36 years retired from the business in 2006, but he never slowed down on hunting.
“I may be 81 years old, but I’m still climbing trees and planting my fields, so thank the Lord for that,” he said.
Early morning Saturday saw several small bucks in front of Massey’s stand, but the sun wasn’t up for long before a doe led the biggest buck into the last situation it would know.
“About three years ago, I got a photo of a deer that looked similar and hunted him all gun season and never saw him again. Last year, I got him on the trail camera once and he never showed up again. This year, I got a photo of him at 2 p.m. on the 22nd and killed him on the 23rd at 7:05 a.m.,” he said.
The mature buck has two large drop tines and has kicker points on both of its G2s among the 16 points arranged around the 10-point main frame, Massey said.
Massey said he green scored the buck with a gross measurement of 190 4/8 inches.