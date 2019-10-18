A first archery hunt for an Oklahoma antelope had Sapulpa hunter Hunter Massey down on his knees Sunday—for several hundred yards.
“We had spotted it from about a mile out and laid out the stalk,” said Tom Hargrove, Massey’s grandfather and witness to the events through binoculars.
The stalk started from more than 250 yards away and Massey was skeptical, Hargrove said.
“We had tried two stalks earlier and it didn’t work,” he said. “I told him this is your only chance. You won’t know unless you try, and that’s what he did.”
“I told him you just have to keep that decoy just right, don’t let the wind catch it and keep it perfectly perpendicular to him.”
The decoy is a flat board silhouette cut out in the shape of an antelope’s head with a hole in the center. It's made to look like an antelope is facing whatever is in front of it.
It attaches to the front of the bow and, when used correctly—or a hunter is lucky—a buck will think it’s simply being approached by another pronghorn.
On his knees for about an hour and 15 minutes “walking” more than 200 yards across a harvested wheat field that covered a square mile, Massey did manage to keep the decoy steady and got to within 50 yards of the lone buck.
Then the buck turned it’s back to him and lay down, he said.
“It was laying in the field and facing away from him,” Hargrove said. “He was comfortable, he bought the whole program.”
Massey then moved to within 35 yards, decoy still in place, and it still didn’t move.
He was well within range.
To make the buck standup Massy blew at it like a doe, but it didn’t move. Then he made the sound again, and again. The bull just laid there, Hargrove said.
“Then he bawled like a cow and it still didn’t get up!” he said.
The archer took the shot with the bull in place on the ground.
“It popped up and walked 30 or 35 yards and then laid back down again,” he said.
Without a second arrow, all Massey could do was back away, on his knees, decoy perpendicular to the bull, for about 300 more yards in the opposite direction.
“(The buck) eventually put his head down, but he’d done that before,” Hargrove said.
They approached slowly and eventually spotted the arrow sticking up as if the buck had rolled slightly onto its side.
“We’d been hunting that area for six days and we’d seen this bull before,” Hargrove said. “I think what we figured out is you can use that silhouette decoy and stalk one but you can’t stalk a herd—and we saw herds of five to 18. You’ve got to find a single.”
Hargrove said the first-timers will certainly be back, and will try to use that decoy again on the area where they secured permission to hunt.
“We either got lucky this time or we had a real gullible bull,” he said.