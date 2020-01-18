Saturday at the Chili Bowl
Californians Logan Seavey and Michael Kofoid won their respective B Features at the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals on Saturday at River Spirit Expo Center to lead a field of 14 drivers who earned spots in the 55-lap main feature slated to run late Saturday night.
Seavey took the lead after three laps and outran Texan Aaron Reutzel in the first 20-lap B Feature that sent seven drivers into the finale.
Kofoid, a rookie driving for five-time defending car owner champion Keith Kunz, earned his first trip to the finale after battling Tucker Klaasmeyer, Michael Pickens of Auckland, New Zealand, and Blake Hahn of Sapulpa in the second 20-lapper.
Results
B Feature 2: 1. Michael Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.; 2. Tucker Klaasmeyer, Paola, Kan.; 3. Michael Pickens, Auckland, New Zealand; 4. Blake Hahn, Sapulpa; 5. Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn.
B Feature 1: 1. Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.; 2. Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas; 3. Justin Allgaier, Riverton, Ill.; 4. Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind.; 5. Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow.
C Feature 2: 1. Jerry Coons Jr., Tucson, Ariz.; 2. Alex Bowman, Mt. Ulla, N.C.; 3. Justin Peck, Monrovia, Ind.; 4. Joe B. Miller, Millersville, Mo.; 5. J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, Ariz.
C Feature 1: 1. Kaidon Brown, Sydney, Australia; 2. Gil Scelzi, Fresno, Calif.; 3. Chase Briscoe, Mitchell, Ind.; 4. Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa. ; 5. Sam Johnson, St. Peters, Mo.
D Feature 2: 1. Jesse Colwell, Red Bluff, Calif.; 2. Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Mo.; 3. Trey Marcham, New Castle; 4. A.J. Hopkins, Danville, Ind.; 5. Travis Berryhill, Brownsburg, Ind.
D Feature 1: 1. Andrew Felker, Carl Junction, Mo.; 2. Jeremy Webb, Canterbury, New Zealand; 3. Jake Burbank, Arvada, Colo.; 4. Riley Kreisel, Warsaw, Mo.; 5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Olive Branch, Miss.
E Feature 2: 1. Ryan Newman, South Bend, Ind.; 2. Cory Kruseman, Ventura, Calif.; 3. Jack Dover, Springfield, Neb.; 4. Sean McClelland, Owasso; 5. Josh Most, Red Oak, Iowa.
E Feature 1: 1. Zeb Wise, Angola, Ind.; 2. Brody Roa, Bueno Park, Calif.; 3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Olive Branch, Miss.; 4. Andrew Felker, Carl Junction, Mo.; 5. Mike Hess, Riverton, Ill.
F Feature 2: 1. Ben Worth, Coalings, Calif.; 2. Kyle Jones, Kennedale, Texas; 3. Terry Babb, Decatur, Ill.; 4. Cale Conley, Vienna, W.Va.; 5. Bill Rose, Plainfield, Ind.
F Feature 1: 1. Alex Schutte, Rohnert Park, Calif.; 2. Ryan Bickett, Romona, S.D.; 3. Karter Sarff, Mason City, Ill.; 4. Chris Andrews, Sandusky, Ohio; 5. Trey Gropp, Lincoln, Neb.
G Feature 2: 1. Matt Streeter, Galt, Calif.; 2. David Prickett, Fresno, Calf.; 3. Cale Conley, Vienna, W.Va.; 4. Christopher Larson, Leander, Texas; 5. Austin O’Dell, Rochester, Ind.
G Feature 1: 1. Logan Scherb, Decatur, Texas; 2. Robert Dalby, Anaheim, Calif.; 3. Jeff Wimmenauer, Greenwood, Ind.; 4. Johnny Kent, Tulsa; 5. Anthony Pope, Winchester, Ore.
H Feature 2: 1. Colby Stubblefield, Seagoville, Texas; 2. Scott Evans, Rhôme, Texas; 3. Logan Falcon, Springfield, Ill.; 4. Cale Conley, Vienna, W.Va.; 5. Jake Neal, Omaha, Neb.
H Feature 1: 1. Shawn Jackson, Bear, Del.; 2 Casey Shuman, Tempe, Ariz.; 3. Brandon Long, Wichita Falls, Texas; 4. Brandon Waeti, Sun Prairie, Wis.; 5. Alex Sewell, Broken Arrow.
I Feature 2: 1. Don Droud Jr., Lincoln, Neb.; 2. Holley Hollan, Broken Arrow; 3. Tanner Carrick, Lincoln, Neb.; 4. Cale Conley, Vienna, W.Va.; 5. Brendon Wiseley, Sand Springs.
I Feature 1: 1. Mark Lowrey, Concord, N.C.; 2. Casey Shuman, Tempe, Ariz,; 3. Jason Martin, Lincoln, Neb.; 4. Alex Sewell, Broken Arrow; 5. Landon Simon, Avon, Ind.
J Feature 2: 1. Tanner Carrick, Lincoln, Neb.; 2. Mitchell Davis, Auburn, Ill.; 3. Chris Cochran, McLoud; 4. Joe Walker, Harrisonville, Mo.; 5. Ty Hulsey, Owasso.
J Feature 1: 1. Ethan Mitchell, Mooresville, N.C.; 2. Casey Shuman, Tempe, Ariz.; 3. Mike Goodman, Broken Arrow; 4. Alex Sewell, Broken Arrow; 5. Daniel Adler, St. Louis.
K Feature 2: 1. Noah Harris, Broken Arrow; 2. Austin Yarbrough, Little River, S.C.; 3. Chris Cochran, McLoud; 4. Travis Scott, Washington; 5. Ty Hulsey, Owasso.
K Feature 1: 1. Lucas Scherb, Decatur, Texas; 2. Casey Shuman, Tempe, Ariz.; 3. Todd Holliman, Murray, Neb.; 4. Alex Sewell, Broken Arrow; 5. Garet Williamson, Columbia, Mo.
L Feature 2: 1. Chris Cochran, McLoud; 2. Hunter Fischer, Broken Arrow; 3. John Klabonde, Calhoun, Neb.; 4. Brayton Lynch, Springfield, Ill.; 5. Ty Hulsey, Owasso.
L Feature 1: 1. Pierce Urbanosky, North Richland Hills, Texas; 2. Jeff Stasa, Kingman, Kan.; 3. Jeffrey Champagne, Westfield, Maine; 4. Zachary Patterson, Yukon; 5. Justin Dickerson, Pittsboro, Ind.
M Feature 2: 1. Tim Barber, Napa, Calif.; 2. Ty Hulsey, Owasso; 3. Chris Cochran, McLoud; 4. Bryan Stanfill, Bakersfield, Calif.; 5. Michael Koontz, Bloomington, Ind.
M Feature 1: 1. Mark Chisholm, Cheyenne, Wyo.; 2. Devin Camfield, Decatur, Ill.; 3. Chuck McGillivray, Madison, S.D.; 4. Jeffrey Champagne, Westfield, Maine; 5. Jeff Wheeler, Rockwell, Texas.
N Feature 2: 1. Chris Cochran, McLoud; 2. Bryan Stanfill, Bakersfield, Calif.; 3. Mike Griffins, Melbourne, Australia; 4. Rob Yetman, Castleon, N.Y.; 5. Waylon Weaver, Claremore.
N Feature 1: 1. Charlie Crumpton, Bixby; 2. Dylan Ito, Thousand Oaks, Calif.; 3. Robert Bell, Colfax, Iowa; 4. Doug McClune, Fort Worth, Texas; 5. Colin Deming, Hobbs, N.M.
O Feature 2: 1. J.D. Black, Grain Valley, Mo.; 2. Brayton Lynch, Springfield, Ill.; 3. Bryan Stanfill, Bakersfield, Calif.; 4. Brandon Akau, Waianae, Hawaii; 5. Nick O’Neal, Wagoner.
O Feature 1: 1. Dylan Ito, Thousand Oaks, Calif.; 2. Ryan Padgett, Anadarko; 3. Bobby Brewer, Cabot, Ark.; 4. Don O’Keefe, Pittsboro, Ind.; 5. James Reed, Oklahoma City.