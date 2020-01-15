Last month, Tulsa Drillers manager Scott Hennessey traveled from his Florida home to attend the team’s Christmas party.
“He’s got a special relationship with our fans and staff,” Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said. “He is truly a part of our organization.”
Only two managers in Drillers history have held that position longer than Hennessey.
On Wednesday, the parent Los Angeles Dodgers and Double-A Drillers announced Hennessey would be back as Tulsa’s manager in 2020.
The Drillers coaching staff will be announced later.
“I am honored and extremely happy to have the opportunity to return to Tulsa,” Hennessey said in a news release. “From the fans to the stadium to the organization, I love everything about the city and there is no place that I would rather be. I can’t wait to get started with the goal of winning another title.”
Hennessey, 49, who became the Drillers manager on July 24, 2017, led Tulsa to the Texas League pennant in 2018 and championship series appearances in ’17 and ’19. Hennessey has a 179-139 regular-season record with Tulsa, including 104-57 at home. His 16 postseason wins are the most in Drillers history. Hennessey has the best overall and home winning percentages for any manager in team history with at least two seasons at the helm.
“He’s the perfect man for our job,” Melega said. “We couldn’t be happier to have him back.
”Obviously we’re thrilled to get Scott back. He’s a proven winner and he’s dealt with about every circumstance that can be thrown at a manager.”
Bobby Jones (1991-92, ‘95-2000) and Stu Cole (2006-09) are the Drillers managers with more longevity in that position than Hennessey.
”We haven’t had a manager who has had that connection with our fans and staff since Bobby Jones,” Melega said. “He also has a special relationship with the Dodgers and his players. His connection with us is special and not just because of the performance on the field. We have a special bond with him.”
The Drillers will host Frisco in their season opener at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9 at ONEOK Field.
In player moves during the offseason, the Dodgers re-signed veteran pitcher Justin De Fratus to a minor league contract. De Fratus, 32, is 10-13 with Tulsa over the past two seasons that he has split between the Double-A Drillers and Triple-A Oklahoma City. His 274 1/3 innings during that span are the most in the Dodgers farm system. Also, the Dodgers released Logan Landon, who batted .214 in 109 games for Tulsa over the past two seasons, but was a strong defensive outfielder.