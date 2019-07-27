The Tulsa Roughnecks FC deserved a better fate Saturday night.
On paper, the game looked like it should have been a mismatch, but as the massive underdog, the Tulsa Roughnecks FC put forth an impressive effort, one of its best performances in a while.
Ultimately, though, after playing the entire second half a man down, as well as without head coach Michael Nsien, the Roughnecks fell 1-0 to Phoenix Rising FC at ONEOK Field.
“All I can do is commend the players for their effort and the tactical discipline that they showed in the first half, and even in the second half,” Nsien said. “I think it’s disappointing for the game to be changed so much from a couple of referee decisions, but ultimately I’m happy for the players and I think it’s something we can still build on.”
The result enabled Western Conference-leading Phoenix (13-2-5) to extend its winning streak to a USL-record 11 games, while the Roughnecks’ winless skid reached 14 (0-9-5). Tulsa (4-11-6), which is 0-8-1 and has been outscored 25-5 over its past nine matches, hasn’t won since April 24.
But the Roughnecks started strong and ended the first half with a 3-1 edge in shots on goal against the team that leads the league with 53 goals, including 38 during its winning streak, which also includes a 5-0 win over Tulsa in Phoenix on June 7.
The game changed, though, just before halftime when Fredlin Mompremier was shown a straight red card for a hard tackle on Phoenix’s James Musa. Nsien also was ejected for strenuously arguing the call.
“It was a questionable foul, regardless of a red card, so I think it’s something that the (league’s) Disciplinary Committee should review,” Nsien said. “There’s nothing that will come of it, I’m sure, but it wasn’t even, in my opinion, a foul, and to be a straight red card, it’s ridiculous in my opinion.
“I wanted to stick up for my players. They deserved more in that game, they deserved more in that moment, so I was disappointed in the call, and at that point, I wasn’t willing to let it go because I knew it would affect the game tremendously. I just wanted them to know it’s not something that we’ll settle for.”
It did impact the game, as Phoenix generated a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal in the second half and seized momentum almost immediately.
Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar kept Tulsa in the game, making nice saves on point-blank opportunities by Soloman Asante (the USL’s leading scorer with 14 goals) in the 46th minute, on Junior Flemmings in the 49th minute and on Jose Aguinaga in the 50th.
Stajduhar also denied a 20-yard blast from Asante in the 68th minute before Keron Lambert finally found the back of the net a minute later on a 10-yard header following a corner kick.
“They’ve been scoring three, four, five goals a game, and for us, I feel like if we had 11 players, they wouldn’t have scored,” Nsien said. “But they got a goal on a set piece and I’m proud of my players tonight.”
Tulsa had a prime chance to tie it in the 89th minute, but Toby Uzo’s blast from 15 yards out was denied by a leaping save from Phoenix goalkeeper (and former Roughneck) Zac Lubin.
Despite the disappointing result, Nsien believes this could be a possible turning point in the Roughnecks’ season. Tulsa currently sits 17th (of 18 teams) in the West standings, nine points behind San Antonio in the 10th and final playoff spot with 13 games remaining.
“I felt like we were more disciplined, more organized than Phoenix, and we should have had a better outcome,” Nsien said. “Hopefully, we move on in the right frame of mind.”
RISING 1, ROUGHNECKS 0
Phoenix 0 1 — 1
Tulsa 0 0 — 0
Goal: P, Lambert (Jahn). Saves: P, Lubin, 5; T, Stajduhar, 6.