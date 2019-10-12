Summary: Janu Silva’s goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time gave the Tulsa Roughnecks a 2-1 win over New Mexico United Saturday night at ONEOK Field.
Notes: Tobenna Uzo scored in the 10th minute off an assist by Cyprian Hedrick to put Tulsa on the board first. ... The Roughnecks’ lead held until the 68th minute, when New Mexico pulled even on Devon Sandoval’s shot from in close. ... The match remained even through 90 minutes, and nine minutes of stoppage time were awarded. ... Tulsa got off five shots in the first five minutes of extra time, then finally found the net on Silva’s left-footed shot to the bottom left corner. ... The Roughnecks are 4-2-2 over their past eight matches, with one match remaining in the season.
Records: Tulsa is 8-15-10, 34 points, 16th place in the USL Western Conference; New Mexico United is 10-10-12, 42 points, tied for 11th in West.
Up next: Tulsa closes out the 2019 season next Saturday with a 7 p.m. game with Reno 1868 FC at ONEOK Field.
Tulsa 2, New Mexico 1
New Mexico 0 1 — 1
Tulsa 1 1 — 2
Goals: Tulsa, Uzo (assisted by Hedrick), :10; Silva (assisted by Altamirano), :90+6; New Mexico, Sandoval (Moar), :68.