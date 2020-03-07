After nearly a two-year wait it’s official for hunter Roger Robison of Skiatook. He learned Thursday that he killed the biggest deer in the nation — of Scotland.
Robison landed an expedited marathon hunt to an ancient land Labor Day weekend of 2018 and waited month after month, through an airline strike and regulatory hurdles, to find closure.
The red stag he took down with guide Michael Grosse of International Adventures Unlimited was every bit as large as they had imagined. The stag sported a rack with 24 points over bases more than 10 inches in diameter and scored a total 444 1/8 inches to top Scotland’s No. 1 mark, which held a score of 439 1/8, he said.
Robison’s son, Ryan, bid on the hunt at an SCI fundraiser in Denver in memory of his grandfather, Robbie Robison, he said.
“My dad had always wanted to do a red stag hunt,” Roger Robison said. “Any time there was a red stag hunt on TV he would call me over and say, ‘You have to see this!’ ... So my son did this as a tribute for my dad.”
Grosse apparently appreciated the motives, or just hit it off with the family, because the guide called more than a month prior to the planned hunt to tell Robison he wanted him to hurry to Scotland because they spotted a huge stag.
The guide worried the giant old monarch with a group of 50 hinds under his control might soon fall to two younger stags — or at least break off antler points in battle. The guide even helped pay for Robison’s expedited flight.
Two weeks after that call, Robison was on the ground in Scotland, with its ancient castles, historic homes and rolling green landscape. He left Tulsa on Thursday prior to the holiday, borrowed Grosse’s .270 rifle for the hunt, and was back at work on Tuesday, he said.
That Saturday morning they crawled through soaking, deep-grass ditches and shimmied under an evergreen tree to reach a vantage point.
“The guide asked, ‘Have you made long shots?’ I said, ‘I’ve made a few.’ ”
“He said it was 300 yards and I told him I was fine with that,” he added.
A first shot hit the stag and it shuddered as water sprayed from its coat. It turned and began a trot downhill and Robison hit it again. The bull was just slow to fall. It dropped in one of its wallows with bullet holes through opposite sides of its chest about 3 inches apart.
Exhausted from the travel, Robison said he thought he would simply collapse on the flight home.
“I didn’t,” he said. “I didn’t sleep for two weeks, it was that exciting.”
Nineteen months later, Robison was excited, and happy, and telling the story again like it happened just yesterday, with appreciation for what Scotland offered him and with added exuberance knowing what his father would have thought.