Jesse Scholtens was not going to be the losing pitcher in the Tulsa Drillers’ pennant clincher on Sept. 14 for the second consecutive year.
On Saturday night, Scholtens tossed five innings and combined with relievers Jordan Guerrero and Travis Radke on a seven-hitter for the Amarillo Sod Poodles in a 3-0 victory that evened the Texas League Championship Series at two wins apiece.
That sets up the decisive Game 5 at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at ONEOK Field. Kids 14 and under can receive a free ticket from the ballpark box office.
Tulsa’s starting pitcher will be Drillers leading winner Edwin Uceta (7-2, 3.21 ERA in the regular season), who allowed one run in six innings to win Game 5 of the North Division finals. Amarillo’s starter has not been announced, but the Sod Poodles could pitch Game 1 starter and top winner Lake Bachar (8-4, 3.98) on his regular four days rest. Amarillo also had to win a Game 5 in the South finals.
“I feel good about Uceta and look forward to him giving us a good start,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.
Last year, the Drillers completed a TLCS sweep on Sept. 14 in San Antonio and Scholtens took the Game 3 loss as he allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings and was outdueled by Dustin May.
This time, Scholtens didn’t have a 1-2-3 inning and was in constant trouble during his stint against the Drillers, but Tulsa couldn’t come up with a big hit and he came away with the win. Tulsa stranded two runners in scoring position in the first and another in the third.
In the fourth, the Drillers loaded the bases with one out, but pinch-hitter Jared Walker struck out and Jeter Downs flied out.
Scholtens scattered five hits, walked one and struck out five.
“Give credit to Scholtens; he pitched a really good game,” Hennessey said. “They have a good club over there, too, and sometimes you just have to tip your hat.”
His mound counterpart, Parker Curry, lost in Game 4 for the second consecutive Saturday, despite again allowing only two runs. Curry also was in constant trouble, but he limited the damage as the only runs off him came on solo home runs.
The second hitter of the game, TL batting champion Ivan Castillo, lined a homer off the right-field foul pole. Buddy Reed’s second-inning homer made it 2-0.
Curry, however, stranded a runner in scoring position in the first and third innings before Walker pinch-hit for him in the fourth.
Amarillo added an unearned run off reliever Jordan Sheffield in the sixth. Owen Miller reached on Downs’ leadoff error and Luis Torrens drew a walk. With one out, Peter Van Gansen hit a grounder to second baseman Omar Estevez, who made an errant throw to second, allowing Miller to come home.
Each team came up with a defensive gem in the seventh. Downs made a leaping catch at shortstop of a liner to rob Castillo of a hit. Amarillo’s Edward Olivares reached over the right-field wall to deny Tulsa pinch-hitter Drew Avans a leadoff homer.
“We just couldn’t get anything going,” Hennessey said. “We hit a line drive and it’s a double play. Some nights it’s not your night. We’ll bounce back tomorrow and be ready to play.”