Before Thursday night, all six games played this season between the Tulsa Drillers and Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field had been cliffhangers.
That was a carryover from last season when the two franchises met in the Texas League Championship Series and Tulsa won both of its home games in walk-off fashion over its opponent, which was then the San Antonio Missions before moving to Amarillo.
But there was no suspense as far as the winner was concerned Thursday in the matchup of division leaders. Amarillo scored seven runs in the third inning and rolled to a 9-3 victory over the Drillers before a crowd of 5,046.
The only drama was whether nine innings could be completed before a thunderstorm arrived. Mother Nature won, as the game was halted as Drillers reliever Stetson Allie was preparing to throw the first pitch of the eighth inning.
Tulsa (70-58 overall, 33-26 second half), however, remained in sole possession of the North Division lead by one game over Arkansas, which lost 4-2 to Corpus Christi, with 11 games remaining.
Amarillo right-hander Lake Bachar (8-4) moved into a tie with Arkansas’ Justin Dunn and Ricardo Sanchez for the Texas League wins lead. Bachar allowed three runs and six hits over 6⅔ innings. He also picked up his first pro hit and RBI after being 0-for-13.
The pitching matchup had the potential for another tight low-scoring game as the first two were in the series — a pair of Drillers 4-3 wins. Tulsa starter Markus Solbach entered with a 3-0 record and 1.03 ERA in his first five Double-A outings.
Amarillo (67-60, 33-26), however, put together four consecutive singles in the first inning for a 2-0 lead. Solbach escaped additional damage by inducing a bases-loaded double play to end the inning.
Tulsa answered with opposite-field home runs by Jeter Downs and Carlos Rincon to tie the game at 2 after two innings before the Sod Poodles erupted.
Ivan Castillo and Edward Olivares opened the third with singles and Owen Miller walked to load the bases. Luis Torrens drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run. Hayden Potts lined a two-run double and Kyle Overstreet singled home Torrens for a 6-2 lead. One out later, Bachar and Taylor Trammell each had RBI singles. Bachar scored the inning’s final run on a wild pitch.
It wasn’t the most runs that the Drillers allowed in an inning this year. Springfield scored nine in the fourth inning of a 9-3 win over Tulsa on July 2.
Tulsa rallied the previous two nights, but this deficit proved to much to overcome as the Drillers could only score again on Drew Avans’ fifth-inning homer. The only other hits for Tulsa over the final five innings were a pair of singles by Connor Wong, who is hitting .429 during his six-game hitting streak.
A bright spot for the Drillers was the relief pitching of Logan Salow and Jordan Sheffield, who extended a streak to 10⅔ hitless innings by the Drillers bullpen. Tulsa relievers did not allow an earned run 15⅓ innings during the three-game series.