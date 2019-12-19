Solid play over three periods paid off for the Tulsa Oilers as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-1 Thursday before a crowd of 3,933 at the BOK Center.
It was the second straight victory for the Oilers (12-15-2) and their third in a four-game homestand.
With Tulsa leading 2-1, Charlie Sampair scored into an empty net at 19:04 of the third period to seal the win.
A strong first period allowed Tulsa to outshoot Utah 32-25 for the game.
“We took care of the puck and limited offensive opportunities by them (Utah),” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “A lot of little things were done well.”
The Oilers were outshot 13-9 in the second period, when the Grizzlies scored their only goal. But Tulsa came back strong in the third.
“In the middle of the game, we stopped shooting — trying to be too cute with the puck,” Murray said. “But overall it was a really good strong game up and down the line. Willie (goalie Devin Williams) was strong and (Cory) Ward’s line shut down their top line. They were tasked to do that tonight and they got it done.”
Special-teams play was especially good, as the Oilers were 1-for-4 on the power play, Utah 0-for-3.
“They are a very aggressive penalty-killing team and they did a good job of getting sticks in the lanes,” Murray said about Utah. “We kind of held on to it too long, but we had some good looks. It was just putting pucks on net and the rebounds will be there.
“The (penalty kill) was really good. Out of the three opportunities they (Grizzlies) had, they did not have a real quality chance. We did an excellent job keeping them to the perimeter.”
The Oilers jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead on goals by Jared Thomas and Ian McNulty. Thomas scored on a power play with a point-blank shot from the corner of the goal crease at 5:31. Then McNulty picked up a rebound at 17:32 and shot the puck behind Grizzlies goalie Mason McDonald.
At 5:41 of the second period, Taylor Richart put the Grizzlies on the scoreboard.
Notes: Veteran forward Adam Pleskach played his 428th game in an Oilers uniform Thursday, tying a franchise record. ... Veteran goalie Ian Keserich, who played much of last season for the Oilers, was re-signed this week as a replacement for rookie Olle Eriksson Ek, who was called up to San Diego of the AHL.
OILERS 3, GRIZZLIES 1
Utah 0 1 0 — 1
Tulsa 2 0 1 — 3
First period: 1, Tulsa, Thomas 4 (Jackson, Pleskach) 5:31 (pp). 2, Tulsa, McNulty 3 (D. Moynihan) 17:32. Penalties: Utah, Williams (delay of game) 4:25. Utah, Brassard (delay of game) 9:24.
Second period: 3, Utah, Richart 9 (Lewis, Brassard) 5:41. Penalties: Utah, Zahn (fighting major) 3:36. Tulsa, McKee (fighting major) 3:36. Tulsa, Piccinich (slashing) 10:59. Tulsa, McNulty (hooking) 14:12. Utah, Saigon (slashing) 16:01. Utah, Lewis (roughing) 18:43. Tulsa, Clifford (roughing) 18:43.
Third period: 4, Tulsa, Sampair 7 (Picciich, McKee) 19:04 (en). Penalties: Utah, Jenkins (hooking) 10:35. Tulsa, Knight (boarding) 14:19.
Power plays: Utah, 0-for-3; Tulsa, 1-for-4.
Shots: Utah, 5-13-7—25; Tulsa, 16-9-7—32.
Saves: Utah, McDonald 14-9-6—29; Tulsa, Williams 5-12-7—24.
Referee: Stan Szczurek.
A: 3,933.