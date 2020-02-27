The Oklahoma baseball team recently received a substantial gift from a baseball-loving family.
Brian Kimrey and his wife, Kim, have made a $1.1 million gift toward the upgrades being planned for the University of Oklahoma’s L. Dale Mitchell Park, the home of Sooner baseball.
“Our family has seen firsthand the life lessons that baseball provides young people and the lifelong relationships formed through the sport,” he said. “The field is often an extension of the classroom where coaches have the opportunity to mold their players into men and prepare them for life after sport.”
“Brian and his family are creating transformational opportunities for OU student-athletes and our fans,” athletic director Joe Castiglione said. “This kind of generosity provides enhancements that we’ll be enjoying for many years to come, all because this wonderful family has a vision for the advancement of Sooner baseball. Obviously, we are profoundly grateful.”