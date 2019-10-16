The Oklahoma softball team continued its dominance in fall play on Wednesday, defeating North Texas 13-0 in Norman.
The teams played 10 innings in Wednesday’s exhibition game.
Lynnsie Elam launched a grand slam over the left field wall in the bottom of the 10th to end the game. Elam led the Sooners with four RBIs, and Kinzie Hansen drove in three. Hansen homered in the third inning, sending a solo shot to center field.
Grace Lyons went 3-for-4 at the plate, while Hansen, Jocelyn Alo, Audrie LaValley and Taylon Snow each recorded two hits.
Shannon Saile struck out 10 of 14 and allowed just one hit in 4 1/3 innings.
Alanna Thiede, Olivia Rains, Brooke Vestal and Macy McAdoo each saw time in relief. The pitching staff surrendered just four hits on the night.
The Sooners will continue fall play on Oct. 24 as they host Crowder College at 6 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field.