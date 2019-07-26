Oklahoma senior golfer Quade Cummins won the Pacific Coast Amateur Championship in Albuquerque, N.M. on Friday.
Cummins posted a four-round total of 264 (-20), winning by four shots.
“I had a three-shot lead after nine,” Cummins said after the final round. “Then I went birdie, par, birdie, and it kind of separated me a little bit. I’ve never really been in a zone like that."
Sooners Riley Casey, Brad Dalke and Logan McAllister also participated. Casey shot a day 273 (-11) to tie for fourth place. Dalke shared 32nd place at 283 (-1), while McAllister tied for 39th at 285 (+1).