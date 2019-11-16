The Oklahoma wrestling team split at the Kent State Tri in Kent, Ohio, on Saturday, defeating Kent State 29-7 and falling to Michigan State 21-16.
OU (1-1) took eight of the 10 bouts against Kent State and split its matches with Michigan State at five each. Five Sooners went 2-0 on the day: Anthony Madrigal (133), Dom Demas (141), Justin Thomas (157), Anthony Mantanona (174) and Jake Woodley (197).
OU takes a few weeks off before the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas on Dec. 6-7. The Sooners return to Norman for their home opener against Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. Dec. 15.