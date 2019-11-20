The Oklahoma volleyball team picked up its third sweep in Big 12 play with a 25-20, 25-14, 25-17 win over Kansas State on Wednesday in Manhattan, Kansas.
OU (17-8, 9-5 Big 12) ousted the Wildcats (8-18, 3-11 Big 12) to earn the season sweep.
The Sooners dominated offensively, swinging .298 with 42 kills in the contest. Ashlynn Dunbar led the team with 16, while Sarah Sanders chipped in nine and Paige Anderson added 8.
Setter Kylee McLaughlin dished out 32 assists, while adding four kills and six digs.
The Sooners will honor their seniors before Friday's 6 p.m. match against West Virginia.