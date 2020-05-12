For three years, it has been known Southern Hills Country Club will host a PGA Championship for the fifth time.
More recently, it was determined by the PGA of America that Tulsa again would host a PGA Championship in 2025 or 2030.
On Tuesday, the PGA of America announced the 2030 championship will be conducted on a Southern Hills course that recently underwent an extensive renovation.
On May 25-30, 2021, Southern Hills is the site of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. When it was announced in 2017 the Senior PGA Championship would be played in Tulsa, it was also announced Southern Hills would be getting another PGA Championship. On Tuesday, there finally was the determination Tulsa’s eighth major professional golf championship happens in May 2030.
“Southern Hills has it all. It’s got a great history,” then-PGA of America President Paul Levy said in 2017. “It’s in their mission (that) they want to have championships at Southern Hills Country Club. The golf course stands for itself.”
Southern Hills hosted the PGA Championship in 1970, 1982, 1994 and 2007. The 2007 tournament was conducted in the hottest temperatures in PGA Championship history, and Tiger Woods shot a course record-tying 63 during the second round and went on to capture the 13th of his 15 major championships.
The U.S. Open was played at Southern Hills in 1958, 1977 and 2001.
Hosting a major championships is “truly a city event,” Southern Hills general manager Nick Sidorakis said in 2017. “You have to have 5,500 volunteers to support an event like this, so it takes an army of people to really make it successful.
“People come out in droves to support (and) volunteer. They’re proud of Southern Hills. They’re proud of what it’s meant to the city and what it’s meant to the history of golf.”
The 2021 PGA Senior Championship and 2030 PGA Championship will occur at a dramatically different Southern Hills facility. Last year, at a cost of nearly $11 million, Southern Hills completed a 10-month renovation that included the reconstruction of every tee box, bunker and green.
In 2019, the PGA of America moved the PGA Championship to the month of May. It had been played in August since 1972. However, the 2020 PGA Championship was postponed until August because of the coronavirus disruption of the American sports calendar.
Remembering when Tiger Woods won the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
