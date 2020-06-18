After a 60-year absence, the U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Championship is returning to Tulsa.
Southern Hills Country Club will be the site of the 2024 event, the United States Golf Association announced Thursday.
“We are ecstatic for the opportunity to host another U.S. Women’s Amateur, a championship that is not only a staple of amateur golf, but a part of our club’s long history with the USGA,” said Bryan Johnson, Southern Hills club president. “To have the opportunity to continue this legacy, one that began with Babe Didrikson Zaharias winning the championship here, and showcase our course and hospitality to the best amateur players in the world, is something our membership is extremely proud of.”
The event, scheduled for Aug. 5-11, 2024, is part of an impressive slate coming to Southern Hills in upcoming years, including the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and the 2030 PGA Championship. Last year, the course underwent an $11 million makeover.
Southern Hills has been the site of seven major championships: the PGA Championship in 1970, 1982, 1994 and 2007, and the U.S. Open in 1958, 1977 and 2001.
In addition to the 1946 U.S. Women’s Amateur, other USGA championships at Southern Hills were the 1953 U.S. Junior Amateur, won by Rex Baxter Jr.; the 1961 U.S. Senior Amateur, won by Dexter Daniels; the 1965 U.S. Amateur, won by Bob Murphy; the inaugural U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur in 1987, won by Cindy Scholefield; and the 2009 U.S. Amateur, won by Byeong-Hun An.
The USGA also announced Oak Hill Country Club, in Pittsford, New York, will host the U.S. Amateur in 2027.
“We are excited to return to both Oak Hill Country Club and Southern Hills Country Club, places with incredible USGA championship pedigrees that have produced storied U.S. Open champions,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director of championships. “The memberships of these clubs and each community’s unbridled enthusiasm will lend themselves well to what we are sure will be two extraordinary championships.”
Southern Hills to host the 2030 PGA Championship
A look back at some of the big events held at Southern Hills
1958 U.S. Open
Fans watch the action at the 1958 U.S. Open at Southern Hills Country Club. Southern Hills had hosted two amateur championships, but this was the first men's major to be held at Southern Hills. Tommy Bolt won $8,000 for the win. Tulsa World file
Here's a look at some of the notable tournaments held at Southern Hills:
Year of event
Name of Tournament
Winner
1958
U.S. Open
Tommy Bolt
1970
PGA Championship
Dave Stockton
1977
U.S. Open
Hubert Green
1982
PGA Championship
Raymond Floyd
1994
PGA Championship
Nick Price
1995
Tour Championship
Billy Mayfair
1996
Tour Championship
Tom Lehman
2001
U.S. Open
Retief Goosen
2007
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods
Tulsa World file
1958 U.S. Open
1970 PGA Championship
1970 PGA Championship
1970 PGA Championship
1970 PGA Championship
1970 PGA Championship
1970 PGA Championship
1970 PGA Championship
1982 PGA Championship
1994 PGA Championship
1995 Tour Championship
1995 Tour Championship
1995 Tour Championship
1996 Tour Championship
1996 Tour Championship
1996 Tour Championship
1996 Tour Championship
1996 Tour Championship
1996 Tour Championship
1996 Tour Championship
1996 Tour Championship
1996 Tour Championship
1996 Tour Championship
2001 U.S. Open
2001 U.S. Open
2001 U.S. Open
2001 U.S. Open
2001 U.S. Open
2001 U.S. Open
2001 U.S. Open
2001 U.S. Open
2001 U.S. Open
2001 U.S. Open
2001 U.S. Open
2007 PGA Championship
2007 PGA Championship
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
2007 PGA Championship
2007 PGA Championship
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
2007 PGA Championship
2007 PGA Championship
2007 PGA Championship
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Kelly has covered college football and college basketball for the World since 2012. She spends her spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Spring has Sprung! 30% OFF!