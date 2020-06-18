Southern Hills

Aerial shot during the inaugural opening round at Southern Hills since it has been shut down for 10 months on May 29, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World

 Joey Johnson

After a 60-year absence, the U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Championship is returning to Tulsa.

Southern Hills Country Club will be the site of the 2024 event, the United States Golf Association announced Thursday.

“We are ecstatic for the opportunity to host another U.S. Women’s Amateur, a championship that is not only a staple of amateur golf, but a part of our club’s long history with the USGA,” said Bryan Johnson, Southern Hills club president. “To have the opportunity to continue this legacy, one that began with Babe Didrikson Zaharias winning the championship here, and showcase our course and hospitality to the best amateur players in the world, is something our membership is extremely proud of.”

The event, scheduled for Aug. 5-11, 2024, is part of an impressive slate coming to Southern Hills in upcoming years, including the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and the 2030 PGA Championship. Last year, the course underwent an $11 million makeover.

Southern Hills has been the site of seven major championships: the PGA Championship in 1970, 1982, 1994 and 2007, and the U.S. Open in 1958, 1977 and 2001.

In addition to the 1946 U.S. Women’s Amateur, other USGA championships at Southern Hills were the 1953 U.S. Junior Amateur, won by Rex Baxter Jr.; the 1961 U.S. Senior Amateur, won by Dexter Daniels; the 1965 U.S. Amateur, won by Bob Murphy; the inaugural U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur in 1987, won by Cindy Scholefield; and the 2009 U.S. Amateur, won by Byeong-Hun An.

The USGA also announced Oak Hill Country Club, in Pittsford, New York, will host the U.S. Amateur in 2027.

“We are excited to return to both Oak Hill Country Club and Southern Hills Country Club, places with incredible USGA championship pedigrees that have produced storied U.S. Open champions,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director of championships. “The memberships of these clubs and each community’s unbridled enthusiasm will lend themselves well to what we are sure will be two extraordinary championships.”

