Evan Johnson (left) from the Booker T. Washington High School golf team and James Roller from Regent Preparatory Academy practice at the driving range on the last day of play at South Lakes Golf Course in Jenks, Okla., on Monday, March 30, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
LaFortune Park's Lucas Clark wipes down a golf cart while working at LaFortune Park Golf Course on Friday, March 27, 2020. Golf courses are one of the few businesses that are allowed to stay open in the midst of COVID-19 related restrictions. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Golfers hit practice shots while at the driving range at LaFortune Park Golf Course on Friday, March 27, 2020. Golf courses are one of the few businesses that are allowed to stay open in the midst of COVID-19 related restrictions. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
James Roller (right), a Regent Preparatory Academy golfer, and Evan Johnson from Booker T. Washington High School practice at the driving range on the last day of play at South Lakes Golf Course in Jenks, Okla., on Monday, March 30, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Golfers putt on the last day of play at South Lakes Golf Course in Jenks, Okla., on Monday, March 30, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
In response to a shelter-in-place command announced by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum during the weekend, the city’s country club golf facilities at Southern Hills, Tulsa Country Club and Meadowbrook are closed for as long as the order is in effect.
“We have no choice,” Southern Hills general manager Nick Sidorakis told the Tulsa World.
Sidorakis said Southern Hills representatives communicated with the mayor’s office Monday, making an attempt to keep the club’s 18- and nine-hole courses open while abiding by social-distancing and hygiene guidelines, but the Southern Hills appeal was denied.
Bynum’s shelter-in-place order extends at least through April 16.
“We’re shutting down, as well,” said Jason Fiscus, the Tulsa Country Club general manager. “Our location is a little odd. We’re actually in Osage County, but we’re in the city of Tulsa. Since we’re in the city limits, we fall under the mayor’s order.”
According to a statement from Tulsa County officials, the LaFortune Park 18-hole and par-3 golf courses are closed “until further notice.”
County-owned courses at LaFortune Park in midtown Tulsa and South Lakes in Jenks, along with City of Tulsa-owned courses at Page Belcher in west Tulsa and Mohawk Park in north Tulsa, had remained open since the coronavirus threat became a national matter three weeks ago.
On Monday, county officials suspended play at LaFortune Park. The South Lakes closure takes effect Tuesday. Golfers were able to play at Page Belcher and Mohawk Park on Saturday, but the indefinite suspension of golf at those sites began Sunday.
“The (LaFortune) closure is in compliance with the safer-in-place order issued by Mayor G.T. Bynum that affects all golf courses located within the city limits of Tulsa,” the Tulsa County statement said.
The South Lakes closure was explained in the statement: “This action is being taken at the behest of Jenks Mayor Robert Lee.”
While actual golf is forbidden at LaFortune Park and South Lakes, disc golf is still allowed on Tulsa County’s Haikey Creek Park, Chandler Park and Taylor Park.
As the most significant golf venue in Oklahoma, Southern Hills has hosted seven professional major championships. On May 25-30, 2021, the club is scheduled to host the Senior PGA Championship.
