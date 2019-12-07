The 14-day waterfowl season “split” is either time to do all that stuff you didn’t do because you were concentrating on deer season, or it’s like waterfowl halftime and time to rest and get patched up.
Last year I was patching up leaky boots and testing them in nearby ponds. This year I’m painting decoys.
Yep, painting my own, the whole batch — which in my case is only 24. I have a set of foam Higdon mallards I’ve had for nearly 30 years and I have a dozen Stormfront mallards I picked up for free last year.
YouTube is loaded with decoy painting and repair videos with spray paints and all sorts of other things, so I guess I might as well add a couple of my own. I’ve added one on my remake of the Stormfront decoys today.
I’ll post the one on the Higdons next week. Find them on tulsaworld.com, or attached if you’re reading this online.
I use Parker UVision decoy paints, which I spent about $55 on last year to do some touchups. I knew I’d have the oil-based paint for years to repaint my dekes time and again, so that’s what makes the purchase worthwhile.
I’ve had my Higdons for three decades and this is only the second time I’ve purchased new paints.
I used Higdon paints in the past. But I like the flat look of the Parker paints, and some hunters swear by that UV additive. My jury is out on that claim.
Painting is a good idea for a few reasons. It’s a good thing to learn for quick mid-season repairs. Also, it’s a form of recycling and saving money. I saved a dozen Stormfront dekes from the dumpster. I’ll use them for years.
Also I like the idea of hunting over my own hand-painted decoys. It just adds a little to the hunt, especially with those old Higdons, which are a very basic form — but one ducks probably don’t often see anymore. Sometimes throwing out something different can be a good thing.
All you need is paint, patience and an eye for what a duck should look like. Go ahead, dive in and try it.
Here is a list of items I use to wash, repair and paint my dekes:
• Cleaning brushes: Dishwashing brush and brass pot/pan brush, heavy duty Scotch-Brite scouring pad.
• Epoxy: Gorilla, Loctite or similar brand two-part epoxy.
• Sandpaper: Fine sandpaper, papers or sponge.
• ⅛-inch drill bit: To create holes to drain water from water-logged dekes.
• Hair dryer: Helps in drying out decoys thoroughly and also for softening plastics to work out dents or bent pieces.
• Paints: Parker Coatings UV Mallard paint kit.
• Paint brushes: Flat hobby brush selection 1-inch to 1/4-inch, one or two small round hobby brushes and a 1-inch general purpose synthetic paint brush.
• For the eyes: Clear-coat nail polish.
• Cleanup: Paint thinner and paper towels.