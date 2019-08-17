Cycling

2019 Oklahoma State Category Road Race Champions

Men Category 1

Gold: Skylar Mackey

Silver: Dylan Postier

Bronze: Ryan Gabriel

Men Category 2

Gold: Willian Hannigan

Silver: Nicholas Penrod

Bronze: Austin Edgar

Men Category 3

Gold: Seth Lasley

Silver: Chris Zenthoefer

Bronze: Emerson CiFuentes

Men Category 4

Gold: Jof Lenard

Silver: William Nollert

Bronze: Bryan Lemire

Men Category 5

Gold: Jake Beeson

Silver: Ramiro Becerra

Bronze: Gregory Pollard

Women Category 1

Gold: Rebecca Larson

Women Category 2

Gold: Laurel Roberts

Women Category 3

Gold: Casandra Cardoza

Silver: Nancy Karrer

Bronze: Jessica Jones Meyers

Women Category 4

Gold: Corinna Redard

Silver: Caroline Kyle

Bronze: Terri Stadler

Women Category 5

Gold: Robynn Pollard

Silver: Grace Dresher

Bronze: Christina Smith

Volleyball

High Schools

Chouteau Invitational

Eagle Point d. Nathan Hale, 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-11)

East Central d. Yale, 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 26-28, 25-16)

3rd Place

Chouteau d. Hulbert, 3-2 (25-18, 25-16, 16-25, 21-25, 15-13)

Championship

Summit Christian d. Rejoice Christian, 3-1 (25-14, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19)

Tahlequah Sequoyah Tournament

Pool A: Locust Grove def. T. Sequoyah 25-23, 25-22; Westville def. Wagoner 25-15, 14-25, 15-13; Wagoner def. Locust Grove 30-28, 25-20; Westville def. T. Sequoyah 25-21, 18-25, 15-12; Locust Grove def. Westville 19-25, 25-19, 15-9; Wagoner def. T. Sequoyah 25-16, 25-16

Pool B: Okay def. Salina 26-24, 25-14; Inola def. Claremore Sequoyah 25-17, 25-15; Salina def. Inola 26-24, 19-25, 15-11; C. Sequoyah def. Okay 25-22, 21-25, 15-11; C. Sequoyah def. Salina 27-25, 25-22; Okay def. Inola 25-23, 25-16

Semifinals: Wagoner def. Okay 25-17, 25-13; Westville def. C. Sequoyah 26-24, 25-23

Finals: Wagoner def. Westville 26-24, 28-26

All-Tournament Team: Megan Hawkins, Wagoner (MVP); Marlee Medlin, Wagoner; Hannah Alexander, Westville; Piper Smith, Westville; Alice Migliorini, Claremore Sequoyah; Shayni Green, Okay; Marley Eaves, Inola; Allison Henson, Salina; Kelby Bradley, Locust Grove; Daryl Cooper, Tahlequah Sequoyah

Union Tournament

Silver Division

Bishop Kelley def. Stillwater, 3-1 (26 – 24, 19 – 25, 25 – 21, 26 – 24)

Bishop Kelley def. Union, 3-0 (25 – 17, 25 – 17, 25 – 19)

Stillwater def. Sand Springs 3-0 (25 – 18, 25 – 21, 25 – 16)

Union def. Sand Springs 3-0 (25 – 16, 25 – 22, 25 – 20)

Gold Bracket

Victory Christian def. Norman North, 3-2 (19 – 25, 25 – 21, 25 – 13, 17 – 25, 15 – 9)

Edmond North def. Edmond Santa Fe, 3-0 (25 – 21, 25 – 13, 25 – 10)

Third place

Norman North def. Edmond Santa Fe, 3-0 (25 – 18, 25 – 9, 25 – 17)

Championship

Victory Christian def. Edmond North 3-2 (25 – 21, 23 – 25, 25 – 17, 21 – 25, 15 – 13)

Softball

High Schools

Madill 5, Turner 3

Muskogee 12, Ponca City 4

Muskogee 11, Ponca City 3

Broken Arrow Tournament

Durant 8, Sapulpa 4

Jenks 9, Pryor 1

Pryor 4, Muldrow 2

Sapulpa 5, Muldrow 2

Union 9, Pryor 3

Union 10, Sapulpa 1

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended L.A. Dodgers LHP Julio Urias 20 games under Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.<

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis outright to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Hunter Harvey from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Chris Sale on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled RHP Ryan Brasier from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent 1B AJ Reed to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Jefry Rodriguez to the AZL Indians Reds for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Tyler Alexander to Toledo (IL). Reinstated RHP Jordan Zimmermann from the 10-day IL. Sent C Grayson Greiner to Toledo for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Cy Sneed to Round Rock (PCL). Recalled RHP Rogelio Armenteros from Round Rock.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated OF Billy Hamilton for assignment. Recalled OF Brett Phillips from Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Keynan Middleton to Salt Lake (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent OF LaMonte Wade Jr. to Cedar Rapids (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Ryan Dull to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Sent RHP Ben Heller to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Marco Estrada to Las Vegas (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Peter Fairbanks from Durham (IL).<

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Wes Parsons for assignment. Optioned OF Adam Duvall and 3B Johan Camargo to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett. Signed 2B Adeiny Hechavarria.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Matt Bowman from Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP R.J. Alaniz from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Chad Bettis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez from Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Casey Sadler from Oklahoma City (PCL). Sent 2B Enrique Hernandez to the AZL Dodgers Mota for a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Pablo Lopez to New Orleans (PCL) and RHP Jose Urena to Jupiter (FSL) for rehab assignments.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed INF/OF Tyler Austin to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Brando Nimmo to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed OF Roman Quinn on the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Robert Stock to El Paso (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Logan Webb from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned OF Joey Richard to Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent 1B Ryan Zimmerman to Harrisburg (EL) for a rehab assignment.<

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed OF Alex Boxwell.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP River Carbone.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Eduardo Paredes. Signed INF Will Baker and RHP Andrew DiPiazza.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed C Nick Crouse.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Sold the contract of INF Andrew Ely to Pittsburgh. Claimed RHP Joel Seddon off waivers from Winnipeg.<

FOOTBALL

National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Removed WR Marqise Lee from the PUP list. Released QB Tanner Lee. Signed RB Elijah Hood.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived WR Jordan Lasley. Re-signed OL Cameron Hunt.<

HOCKEY

NHL STANDINGS

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with D Chase Priskie on an entry-level contract.<

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Stacy Stanush director of cross country and track and field operations.

Golf

PGA Tour Champions — DICK’S Sporting Goods Scores

Saturday

At En Joie GC

Endicott, N.Y.

Purse: $2.05 million

Yardage: 6,994; Par 72 (37-35)

Second Round

Suspended due to inclement weather

This 54-hole tournament will conclude on Sunday

Scott McCarron 69-66 — 135

Jay Haas 68-68 — 136

Paul Broadhurst 71-66 — 137

Tim Petrovic 69-68 — 137

Paul Goydos 68-69 — 137

Retief Goosen 72-66 — 138

Colin Montgomerie 70-68 — 138

Fred Couples 70-68 — 138

Bernhard Langer 68-70 — 138

Joe Durant 73-66 — 139

Tom Pernice Jr. 71-68 — 139

Davis Love III 68-71 — 139

Dudley Hart 74-66 — 140

Tom Gillis 70-70 — 140

Stephen Leaney 69-71 — 140

John Daly 71-70 — 141

Skip Kendall 71-70 — 141

Ken Tanigawa 70-71 — 141

Kenny Perry 68-73 — 141

Tommy Armour III 73-69 — 142

Wes Short, Jr. 72-70 — 142

Glen Day 71-71 — 142

Olin Browne 71-71 — 142

Joey Sindelar 70-72 — 142

Brian Cooper 70-72 — 142

Gibby Gilbert III 70-72 — 142

Gary Nicklaus 69-73 — 142

Doug Garwood 73-70 — 143

Billy Mayfair 72-71 — 143

Bob Estes 71-72 — 143

Jeff Maggert 70-73 — 143

Esteban Toledo 70-73 — 143

Jeff Sluman 73-71 — 144

Lee Janzen 73-71 — 144

John Huston 73-71 — 144

Blaine McCallister 71-73 — 144

Mike Goodes 70-74 — 144

David Toms 73-72 — 145

Gene Sauers 73-72 — 145

Corey Pavin 72-73 — 145

Gavin Coles 71-74 — 145

Larry Mize 74-72 — 146

Bart Bryant 72-74 — 146

Tom Byrum 71-75 — 146

Greg Kraft 76-71 — 147

Mark Calcavecchia 74-73 — 147

Fred Funk 74-73 — 147

Roger Rowland 72-75 — 147

Kevin Baker 72-75 — 147

Brad Bryant 76-72 — 148

Michael Bradley 74-74 — 148

Jerry Smith 74-74 — 148

Mark Brooks 73-75 — 148

Steve Pate 71-77 — 148

Steve Jones 75-74 — 149

David Frost 75-74 — 149

Cliff Kresge 75-74 — 149

Dan Forsman 74-75 — 149

Carlos Franco 73-76 — 149

Michael Allen 71-78 — 149

Russ Cochran 77-73 — 150

Mike Hulbert 74-78 — 152

Leaders at suspension

Doug Barron -10

Scott McCarron -9

Scott Parel -9

David McKenzie -9

Marco Dawson -9

Jay Haas -8

Duffy Waldorf -8

Billy Andrade -8

Miguel Angel Jimenez -8

Paul Broadhurst -7

Tim Petrovic -7

Paul Goydos -7

Woody Austin -7

Retief Goosen -6

Colin Montgomerie -6

Fred Couples -6

Bernhard Langer -6

Steve Flesch -6

Chris DiMarco -6

Tommy Tolles -6

Joe Durant -5

Tom Pernice Jr. -5

Davis Love III -5

Kevin Sutherland -5

Dudley Hart -4

Tom Gillis -4

Stephen Leaney -4

Tom Lehman -4

Kent Jones -4

Golf

Local

BAILEY RANCH

MGA

A Flight: T1. Levi Vanaman/Michael Casey, 60; T1. Andy Mozingo/Casey Bray, 60; 3. Ron Humphries/Shawn Martin, 64.

B Flight: 1. Vance Vasicec/Mike Philbeck, 67; T2. Jon Gilmer/Rick Hayes, 68; T2. Jerry Burd/Keith Burd, 68.

C Flight: T1. Ted Williams/Kent Kendall, 71; T1. Marty Battese/Mike Gibson, 71; 3. Jimmy Boyd/Scott Baty, 73.

THE COVES

Greater Grand Lake Open: 1. Oklahoma State Bank, Seth Smiley, Tim Cox, Heath Hartley, Stephen Mullinax, 53; 2. Ogden Group, Jerry Ogden Sr., Jerry Ogden Jr., Grant Watkins, Rod Watkins, 53; 3. BNB, Tyler Busch, Matt Busch, Kacey Threet, Ron Tipton, 54; 4. Hornet Health Care, Mickey Tyrell, Wayne Moorhead, Greg Carr, Joseph Clark, 59.

THE OAKS

Match Play

Championship Flight: Ryan Grimm def. Bradley Nelligan, 19 Holes.

Presidents’ Flight: Mark Neeley def. Corbin Cooper, 3 & 1.

First Flight: Dustin Bass def. Randy Duncan, 7 & 6.

Second Flight: Bob Strohmeyer def. Don Deselms, 4 & 2.

Third Flight: Keith Ward def. Scott Blosser, 5 & 4.

Fourth Flight: Scott Brown def. Ryan Andrew, 1 Up.

Fifth Flight: Tom Ladner def. Chuck Mitchell, 4 & 3.

Sixth Flight: Jon Strickler def. David Ellis, 21 Holes.

Seventh Flight: Jim Reed def. Dick Boerger, 7 & 5.

Parent-Child Chapionship

Girls: 1. Allison & Larry Turner, 42; 2. Gracie & Mike Hoey, 51; 3. Liza & Michael Trupia, 55.

Boys: 1. Luke & Mark Neely, 35; 2. George & Dave Miley, 35; 3. Benton & Lee Manly, 39.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

A Flight: T1. Gilbert York, 69; T1. Don Liland, 69; 3. Gary Lee, 70; 4. Frank Prentice, 71; T5. Charles Webster, 75; T5. Darrell Hathcock, 75; 7. Dick Tillis, 76; 8. B.J. Barnhart, 79; T9. Ron Wilson, 80; T9. Hank Prideaux, 80.

B Flight: 1. Mel Hayes, 69; 2. Mark Clemons, 71; T3. Monroe Brewer, 73; T3. Mike Hayes, 73; 5. Duane Dunham, 75; 6. George Siler, 76; 7. Don Miller, 77; 8. Ken Hayes, 79; 9. James Young, 80.

Holes-in-One

CHEROKEE HILLS: David Huffaker, No. 13, 128 yards, 9-iron.

THE PATRIOT: Kyle Stafford, No. 13, 148 yards, PW.

Shoots Age or Better

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Bailey Word, 81, shot 78.

BMW Championship Scores

Saturday

Medinah Country Club (No. 3)

Medinah, Illinois

Yardage: 7,613: Par 72

Third Round

This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday.

Justin Thomas 65-69-61 — 195

Tony Finau 67-66-68 — 201

Patrick Cantlay 66-67-68 — 201

Rory Sabbatini 67-68-67 — 202

Jon Rahm 68-69-66 — 203

Brandt Snedeker 66-71-67 — 204

Corey Conners 69-66-69 — 204

Lucas Glover 66-69-69 — 204

Rickie Fowler 67-70-68 — 205

Kevin Kisner 68-68-69 — 205

Xander Schauffele 67-68-70 — 205

Hideki Matsuyama 69-63-73 — 205

Joel Dahmen 66-71-69 — 206

Rory McIlroy 69-67-70 — 206

Kevin Tway 69-67-70 — 206

Tommy Fleetwood 70-66-70 — 206

Adam Hadwin 67-68-71 — 206

Gary Woodland 70-73-64 — 207

Wyndham Clark 69-73-65 — 207

Paul Casey 70-70-67 — 207

Patrick Reed 68-71-68 — 207

Louis Oosthuizen 70-69-68 — 207

Adam Scott 67-71-69 — 207

J.T. Poston 68-74-66 — 208

Sungjae Im 70-72-66 — 208

Joaquin Niemann 74-65-69 — 208

C.T. Pan 71-67-70 — 208

Jason Kokrak 65-73-70 — 208

Max Homa 70-67-71 — 208

Si Woo Kim 70-67-71 — 208

Webb Simpson 70-72-67 — 209

Tiger Woods 71-71-67 — 209

Abraham Ancer 68-72-69 — 209

Ryan Moore 71-69-69 — 209

Chez Reavie 67-68-74 — 209

Vaughn Taylor 73-70-67 — 210

Emiliano Grillo 72-70-68 — 210

Marc Leishman 72-71-67 — 210

Byeong Hun An 71-70-69 — 210

Jason Day 70-71-69 — 210

Scott Piercy 67-73-70 — 210

Ryan Palmer 68-72-70 — 210

Keegan Bradley 69-74-68 — 211

Jordan Spieth 70-71-70 — 211

Ian Poulter 70-70-71 — 211

Brooks Koepka 68-71-72 — 211

Phil Mickelson 70-73-69 — 212

Dylan Frittelli 72-69-71 — 212

Collin Morikawa 67-73-72 — 212

Charles Howell III 70-69-73 — 212

Keith Mitchell 72-74-67 — 213

Francesco Molinari 72-73-68 — 213

Billy Horschel 71-73-69 — 213

Bryson DeChambeau 71-71-71 — 213

Adam Long 72-70-71 — 213

Andrew Putnam 71-69-73 — 213

Jim Furyk 66-72-75 — 213

Shane Lowry 72-74-68 — 214

Dustin Johnson 70-72-72 — 214

Graeme McDowell 69-72-73 — 214

Justin Rose 68-73-73 — 214

Matt Kuchar 71-70-73 — 214

Nate Lashley 72-73-70 — 215

Sung Kang 69-73-73 — 215

Rafa Cabrera Bello 69-72-74 — 215

Troy Merritt 69-76-71 — 216

J.B. Holmes 69-71-76 — 216

Harold Varner III 72-74-71 — 217

Cameron Champ 71-68-78 — 217

U.S. Amateur Championship Results

Saturday

At Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (No. 2)

Pinehurst, N.C.

Yardage: 7,414; Par: 70

Seminals

Andy Ogletree, Little Rock, Miss., def. Cohen Trolio, West Point, Miss., 3 and 1

John Augenstein, Owensboro, Ky., def. William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas, 3 and 2

Latest Line

BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line Major League Baseball

Sunday

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at PHILADELPHIA -105 San Diego -105

St. Louis -155 at CINCINNATI +145

at ATLANTA OFF LA Dodgers OFF

at WASHINGTON -105 Milwaukee -105

at COLORADO -158 Miami +148

San Fran -121 at ARIZONA +111

Chicago -152 at PITTSBURGH +142

American League

at BOSTON -300 Baltimore +270

Cleveland -124 at NEW YORK +114

at TORONTO -154 Seattle +144

at TAMPA BAY OFF Detroit OFF

at TEXAS -132 Minnesota +122

at LA ANGELS -165 Chicago +155

Houston -166 at OAKLAND +156

Interleague

NY Mets -168 at KC +158

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

New Orleans +3 1 (42½) at LA CHARGERS

at MINNESOTA 3½ 3 (41) Seattle

Monday

at DENVER 2½ 2½ (41½) San Fran

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Scores

Saturday

At OSU Golf Club (Scarlet Course)

Columbus, Ohio

Purse: $1 million

Yardage: 7,444; Par: 71

Third Round

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 70-69-65 — 204

Brandon Hagy 68-67-69 — 204

Ben Martin 67-70-68 — 205

Scottie Scheffler 70-68-67 — 205

Scott Harrington 70-67-68 — 205

Jamie Arnold 71-69-66 — 206

Anirban Lahiri 67-71-68 — 206

Beau Hossler 69-69-68 — 206

Ben Taylor 68-69-69 — 206

Viktor Hovland 64-73-69 — 206

Richy Werenski 71-71-65 — 207

Kevin Dougherty 68-66-73 — 207

Brendon Todd 72-64-71 — 207

Vincent Whaley 72-69-67 — 208

Seth Reeves 69-70-69 — 208

Justin Harding 69-70-69 — 208

Doug Ghim 65-73-70 — 208

T.J. Vogel 69-74-66 — 209

Davis Riley 74-67-68 — 209

Tom Hoge 73-68-68 — 209

Johnson Wagner 71-69-69 — 209

Lanto Griffin 74-65-70 — 209

Cameron Percy 64-74-71 — 209

Curtis Luck 72-67-70 — 209

Robert Streb 67-71-71 — 209

Bronson Burgoon 68-70-71 — 209

Kramer Hickok 70-68-71 — 209

Harris English 75-68-67 — 210

Ryan Brehm 68-74-68 — 210

David Hearn 69-73-68 — 210

Cameron Davis 73-69-68 — 210

Chase Seiffert 71-71-68 — 210

Joseph Bramlett 73-68-69 — 210

Billy Hurley III 68-73-69 — 210

Harry Higgs 68-75-68 — 211

Nelson Ledesma 72-71-68 — 211

Mark Hubbard 71-71-69 — 211

Steve LeBrun 70-71-70 — 211

Joshua Creel 69-71-71 — 211

Zac Blair 71-68-72 — 211

Dominic Bozzelli 73-70-69 — 212

D.J. Trahan 73-70-69 — 212

Justin Lower 73-70-69 — 212

Adam Svensson 69-73-70 — 212

Wade Binfield 71-70-71 — 212

Fabian Gomez 71-70-71 — 212

Matthew NeSmith 66-74-72 — 212

Cody Gribble 68-72-72 — 212

Xinjun Zhang 69-69-74 — 212

Grayson Murray 72-71-70 — 213

Nicolas Echavarria 71-72-70 — 213

Henrik Norlander 69-74-70 — 213

Rhein Gibson 68-75-70 — 213

Roberto Diaz 68-74-71 — 213

Bo Hoag 69-72-72 — 213

Kristoffer Ventura 70-70-73 — 213

Peter Uihlein 70-69-74 — 213

Shawn Stefani 68-75-71 — 214

Michael Gligic 69-72-73 — 214

Tyson Alexander 70-70-74 — 214

Grant Hirschman 74-69-72 — 215

Tyler Duncan 72-71-72 — 215

Dylan Wu 71-71-73 — 215

Kevin Chappell 73-69-73 — 215

Ollie Schniederjans 70-71-74 — 215

Brett Stegmaier 73-70-73 — 216

Ben Kohles 72-70-74 — 216

Julian Etulain 69-73-74 — 216

Joey Garber 71-69-76 — 216

Jimmy Stanger 70-70-76 — 216

Martin Flores 71-71-75 — 217

Zack Sucher 71-72-76 — 219

Steve Wheatcroft 71-72-76 — 219

Vince Covello 72-70-77 — 219

Whee Kim 73-70-77 — 220

IndyCar ABC Supply 500 Lineup

Saturday qualifying ccd.; race Sunday

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.5 miles

Car number in parentheses

Starting order based on driver points

1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 504 points.

2. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 488.

3. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 457.

4. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 442.

5. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 356.

6. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 333.

7. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 322.

8. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 312.

9. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 296.

10. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 287.

11. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 274.

12. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 265.

13. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 259.

14. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 245.

15. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 240.

16. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 219.

17. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 218.

18. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 206.

19. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 199.

20. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 182.

21. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 167.

22. (59) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 167.

D+D Real Czech Masters Leading Scores

Saturday

At Albatross Golf Resort

Prague

Purse: $1.116 million

Yardage: 7,467; Par: 72

Third Round

Thomas Pieters, Belgium 67-67-66 — 200

Adri Arnaus, Spain 71-65-65 — 201

Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 69-67-66 — 202

Hugo Leon, Chile 66-69-67 — 202

Robert Karlsson, Sweden 67-68-67 — 202

Edoardo Molinari, Italy 66-66-70 — 202

Erik van Rooyen, South Africa 65-72-66 — 203

Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 66-71-66 — 203

Jack Singh Brar, England 69-68-67 — 204

Mikko Korhonen, Finland 70-67-67 — 204

Liam Johnston, Scotland 67-69-68 — 204

Sam Horsfield, England 69-66-69 — 204

Matthias Schwab, Austria 70-65-69 — 204

Masahiro Kawamura, Japany 72-68-65 — 205

JC Ritchie, South Africa 70-67-68 — 205

Daniel Gavins, England 71-67-68 — 206

Gonzalo Castano-Fernandez, Spain 70-70-67 — 207

Chris Hanson, England 69-70-68 — 207

Kalle Samooja, Finland 68-70-69 — 207

Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 69-67-71 — 207

Andrea Pavan, Italy 68-68-71 — 207

Lee Slattery, England 65-71-71 — 207

Also

Berry Henson, United States 70-68-72 — 210

John Catlin, United States 70-69-72 — 211

Sihwan Kim, United States 70-68-73 — 211

Padraig Harrington, Ireland 73-68-73 — 214

Basketball

WNBA

EASTERN W L Pct GB

x-Washington 19 7 .731 —

Connecticut 18 8 .692 1

Chicago 15 10 .600 3½

Indiana 9 16 .360 9½

New York 8 17 .320 10½

Atlanta 5 21 .192 14

WESTERN W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 17 9 .654 —

Los Angeles 15 10 .600 1½

Seattle 14 13 .519 3½

Minnesota 13 13 .500 4

Phoenix 12 13 .480 4½

Dallas 9 17 .346 8

———

Friday’s Games

Connecticut 79, Seattle 78

Washington 86, Minnesota 79

Chicago 91, Los Angeles 81

Dallas 83, New York 77

Phoenix 77, Atlanta 68<

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

Indiana at Washington, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 6 p.m.<

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

USL Championship

Eastern W L T Pts GF GA

New York Red Bulls II 14 5 5 47 57 29

Tampa Bay 13 3 7 46 39 16

Nashville 12 5 6 42 41 19

Pittsburgh 11 3 8 41 43 23

North Carolina 11 5 7 40 38 21

Indy 12 4 4 40 30 15

Louisville 10 7 6 36 34 28

Ottawa 8 4 9 33 32 22

Charleston 7 5 9 30 29 31

Saint Louis 6 7 8 26 25 26

Birmingham 7 10 5 26 21 36

Charlotte 5 9 10 25 28 36

Bethlehem Steel 6 12 5 23 30 44

Loudoun 5 10 5 20 29 36

Memphis 4 11 7 19 21 32

Atlanta 2 4 13 5 17 24 54

Hartford 4 17 4 16 30 62

Swope Park Rangers 3 12 6 15 27 48

Western W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 15 2 5 50 58 20

Reno 13 6 5 44 51 37

Fresno 12 3 7 43 38 22

Real Monarchs 10 7 4 34 43 33

New Mexico 8 6 9 33 43 37

Austin 9 8 6 33 30 34

Portland II 8 7 8 32 43 38

LA Galaxy II 8 8 8 32 40 47

Sacramento 9 9 4 31 30 26

San Antonio 8 9 6 30 37 33

OKC Energy 7 8 9 30 31 34

El Paso 7 7 8 29 24 25

Orange County 6 8 9 27 34 35

Las Vegas 7 9 6 27 31 34

Rio Grande Valley 6 11 6 24 36 42

Colorado Springs 6 14 4 22 23 43

Tulsa 4 12 7 19 29 48

Tacoma 4 13 5 17 20 53

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<

———

Tuesday, August 6

Memphis 0, Saint Louis 0, tie<

Wednesday, August 7

Nashville 4, Hartford 0

Portland II 2, Colorado Springs 2, tie

Las Vegas 0, Sacramento 0, tie<

Friday, August 9

Charlotte 3, Loudoun 3, tie

Tacoma 2, Orange County 1<

Saturday, August 10

New York Red Bulls II 5, Hartford 1

Pittsburgh 3, Swope Park Rangers 2

Birmingham 1, Tampa Bay 0

Bethlehem Steel 0, Nashville 0, tie

Rio Grande Valley 3, Colorado Springs 3, tie

Charleston 1, Saint Louis 1, tie

North Carolina 2, Memphis 1

Fresno 2, OKC Energy 1

LA Galaxy II 3, Austin 1

Real Monarchs 4, Tulsa 1

Phoenix 2, El Paso 1

San Antonio 4, Reno 1<

Sunday, August 11

Louisville 5, Atlanta 2 1

Portland II 3, New Mexico 2<

Wednesday, August 14

Pittsburgh 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Charleston 2, Loudoun 1<

Friday, August 16

Swope Park Rangers at Atlanta 2, 6:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Portland II, 9:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.

Reno at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.<

Saturday, August 17

Nashville at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Austin, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Sacramento, 10 p.m.<

Sunday, August 18

Saint Louis at Indy, 5 p.m.<

