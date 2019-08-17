Cycling
2019 Oklahoma State Category Road Race Champions
Men Category 1
Gold: Skylar Mackey
Silver: Dylan Postier
Bronze: Ryan Gabriel
Men Category 2
Gold: Willian Hannigan
Silver: Nicholas Penrod
Bronze: Austin Edgar
Men Category 3
Gold: Seth Lasley
Silver: Chris Zenthoefer
Bronze: Emerson CiFuentes
Men Category 4
Gold: Jof Lenard
Silver: William Nollert
Bronze: Bryan Lemire
Men Category 5
Gold: Jake Beeson
Silver: Ramiro Becerra
Bronze: Gregory Pollard
Women Category 1
Gold: Rebecca Larson
Women Category 2
Gold: Laurel Roberts
Women Category 3
Gold: Casandra Cardoza
Silver: Nancy Karrer
Bronze: Jessica Jones Meyers
Women Category 4
Gold: Corinna Redard
Silver: Caroline Kyle
Bronze: Terri Stadler
Women Category 5
Gold: Robynn Pollard
Silver: Grace Dresher
Bronze: Christina Smith
Volleyball
High Schools
Chouteau Invitational
Eagle Point d. Nathan Hale, 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-11)
East Central d. Yale, 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 26-28, 25-16)
3rd Place
Chouteau d. Hulbert, 3-2 (25-18, 25-16, 16-25, 21-25, 15-13)
Championship
Summit Christian d. Rejoice Christian, 3-1 (25-14, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19)
Tahlequah Sequoyah Tournament
Pool A: Locust Grove def. T. Sequoyah 25-23, 25-22; Westville def. Wagoner 25-15, 14-25, 15-13; Wagoner def. Locust Grove 30-28, 25-20; Westville def. T. Sequoyah 25-21, 18-25, 15-12; Locust Grove def. Westville 19-25, 25-19, 15-9; Wagoner def. T. Sequoyah 25-16, 25-16
Pool B: Okay def. Salina 26-24, 25-14; Inola def. Claremore Sequoyah 25-17, 25-15; Salina def. Inola 26-24, 19-25, 15-11; C. Sequoyah def. Okay 25-22, 21-25, 15-11; C. Sequoyah def. Salina 27-25, 25-22; Okay def. Inola 25-23, 25-16
Semifinals: Wagoner def. Okay 25-17, 25-13; Westville def. C. Sequoyah 26-24, 25-23
Finals: Wagoner def. Westville 26-24, 28-26
All-Tournament Team: Megan Hawkins, Wagoner (MVP); Marlee Medlin, Wagoner; Hannah Alexander, Westville; Piper Smith, Westville; Alice Migliorini, Claremore Sequoyah; Shayni Green, Okay; Marley Eaves, Inola; Allison Henson, Salina; Kelby Bradley, Locust Grove; Daryl Cooper, Tahlequah Sequoyah
Union Tournament
Silver Division
Bishop Kelley def. Stillwater, 3-1 (26 – 24, 19 – 25, 25 – 21, 26 – 24)
Bishop Kelley def. Union, 3-0 (25 – 17, 25 – 17, 25 – 19)
Stillwater def. Sand Springs 3-0 (25 – 18, 25 – 21, 25 – 16)
Union def. Sand Springs 3-0 (25 – 16, 25 – 22, 25 – 20)
Gold Bracket
Victory Christian def. Norman North, 3-2 (19 – 25, 25 – 21, 25 – 13, 17 – 25, 15 – 9)
Edmond North def. Edmond Santa Fe, 3-0 (25 – 21, 25 – 13, 25 – 10)
Third place
Norman North def. Edmond Santa Fe, 3-0 (25 – 18, 25 – 9, 25 – 17)
Championship
Victory Christian def. Edmond North 3-2 (25 – 21, 23 – 25, 25 – 17, 21 – 25, 15 – 13)
Softball
High Schools
Madill 5, Turner 3
Muskogee 12, Ponca City 4
Muskogee 11, Ponca City 3
Broken Arrow Tournament
Durant 8, Sapulpa 4
Jenks 9, Pryor 1
Pryor 4, Muldrow 2
Sapulpa 5, Muldrow 2
Union 9, Pryor 3
Union 10, Sapulpa 1
Saturday’s Sports Transactions
BASEBALL
COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended L.A. Dodgers LHP Julio Urias 20 games under Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.<
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis outright to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Hunter Harvey from Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Chris Sale on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled RHP Ryan Brasier from Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent 1B AJ Reed to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Jefry Rodriguez to the AZL Indians Reds for a rehab assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Tyler Alexander to Toledo (IL). Reinstated RHP Jordan Zimmermann from the 10-day IL. Sent C Grayson Greiner to Toledo for a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Cy Sneed to Round Rock (PCL). Recalled RHP Rogelio Armenteros from Round Rock.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated OF Billy Hamilton for assignment. Recalled OF Brett Phillips from Omaha (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Keynan Middleton to Salt Lake (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent OF LaMonte Wade Jr. to Cedar Rapids (MWL) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Ryan Dull to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Sent RHP Ben Heller to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a rehab assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Marco Estrada to Las Vegas (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Peter Fairbanks from Durham (IL).<
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Wes Parsons for assignment. Optioned OF Adam Duvall and 3B Johan Camargo to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett. Signed 2B Adeiny Hechavarria.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Matt Bowman from Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP R.J. Alaniz from Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Chad Bettis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez from Albuquerque (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Casey Sadler from Oklahoma City (PCL). Sent 2B Enrique Hernandez to the AZL Dodgers Mota for a rehab assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Pablo Lopez to New Orleans (PCL) and RHP Jose Urena to Jupiter (FSL) for rehab assignments.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed INF/OF Tyler Austin to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Brando Nimmo to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed OF Roman Quinn on the 10-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Robert Stock to El Paso (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Logan Webb from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned OF Joey Richard to Sacramento.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent 1B Ryan Zimmerman to Harrisburg (EL) for a rehab assignment.<
American Association
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed OF Alex Boxwell.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP River Carbone.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Eduardo Paredes. Signed INF Will Baker and RHP Andrew DiPiazza.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed C Nick Crouse.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Sold the contract of INF Andrew Ely to Pittsburgh. Claimed RHP Joel Seddon off waivers from Winnipeg.<
FOOTBALL
National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Removed WR Marqise Lee from the PUP list. Released QB Tanner Lee. Signed RB Elijah Hood.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived WR Jordan Lasley. Re-signed OL Cameron Hunt.<
HOCKEY
NHL STANDINGS
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with D Chase Priskie on an entry-level contract.<
COLLEGE
OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Stacy Stanush director of cross country and track and field operations.
Golf
PGA Tour Champions — DICK’S Sporting Goods Scores
Saturday
At En Joie GC
Endicott, N.Y.
Purse: $2.05 million
Yardage: 6,994; Par 72 (37-35)
Second Round
Suspended due to inclement weather
This 54-hole tournament will conclude on Sunday
Scott McCarron 69-66 — 135
Jay Haas 68-68 — 136
Paul Broadhurst 71-66 — 137
Tim Petrovic 69-68 — 137
Paul Goydos 68-69 — 137
Retief Goosen 72-66 — 138
Colin Montgomerie 70-68 — 138
Fred Couples 70-68 — 138
Bernhard Langer 68-70 — 138
Joe Durant 73-66 — 139
Tom Pernice Jr. 71-68 — 139
Davis Love III 68-71 — 139
Dudley Hart 74-66 — 140
Tom Gillis 70-70 — 140
Stephen Leaney 69-71 — 140
John Daly 71-70 — 141
Skip Kendall 71-70 — 141
Ken Tanigawa 70-71 — 141
Kenny Perry 68-73 — 141
Tommy Armour III 73-69 — 142
Wes Short, Jr. 72-70 — 142
Glen Day 71-71 — 142
Olin Browne 71-71 — 142
Joey Sindelar 70-72 — 142
Brian Cooper 70-72 — 142
Gibby Gilbert III 70-72 — 142
Gary Nicklaus 69-73 — 142
Doug Garwood 73-70 — 143
Billy Mayfair 72-71 — 143
Bob Estes 71-72 — 143
Jeff Maggert 70-73 — 143
Esteban Toledo 70-73 — 143
Jeff Sluman 73-71 — 144
Lee Janzen 73-71 — 144
John Huston 73-71 — 144
Blaine McCallister 71-73 — 144
Mike Goodes 70-74 — 144
David Toms 73-72 — 145
Gene Sauers 73-72 — 145
Corey Pavin 72-73 — 145
Gavin Coles 71-74 — 145
Larry Mize 74-72 — 146
Bart Bryant 72-74 — 146
Tom Byrum 71-75 — 146
Greg Kraft 76-71 — 147
Mark Calcavecchia 74-73 — 147
Fred Funk 74-73 — 147
Roger Rowland 72-75 — 147
Kevin Baker 72-75 — 147
Brad Bryant 76-72 — 148
Michael Bradley 74-74 — 148
Jerry Smith 74-74 — 148
Mark Brooks 73-75 — 148
Steve Pate 71-77 — 148
Steve Jones 75-74 — 149
David Frost 75-74 — 149
Cliff Kresge 75-74 — 149
Dan Forsman 74-75 — 149
Carlos Franco 73-76 — 149
Michael Allen 71-78 — 149
Russ Cochran 77-73 — 150
Mike Hulbert 74-78 — 152
Leaders at suspension
Doug Barron -10
Scott McCarron -9
Scott Parel -9
David McKenzie -9
Marco Dawson -9
Jay Haas -8
Duffy Waldorf -8
Billy Andrade -8
Miguel Angel Jimenez -8
Paul Broadhurst -7
Tim Petrovic -7
Paul Goydos -7
Woody Austin -7
Retief Goosen -6
Colin Montgomerie -6
Fred Couples -6
Bernhard Langer -6
Steve Flesch -6
Chris DiMarco -6
Tommy Tolles -6
Joe Durant -5
Tom Pernice Jr. -5
Davis Love III -5
Kevin Sutherland -5
Dudley Hart -4
Tom Gillis -4
Stephen Leaney -4
Tom Lehman -4
Kent Jones -4
Golf
Local
BAILEY RANCH
MGA
A Flight: T1. Levi Vanaman/Michael Casey, 60; T1. Andy Mozingo/Casey Bray, 60; 3. Ron Humphries/Shawn Martin, 64.
B Flight: 1. Vance Vasicec/Mike Philbeck, 67; T2. Jon Gilmer/Rick Hayes, 68; T2. Jerry Burd/Keith Burd, 68.
C Flight: T1. Ted Williams/Kent Kendall, 71; T1. Marty Battese/Mike Gibson, 71; 3. Jimmy Boyd/Scott Baty, 73.
THE COVES
Greater Grand Lake Open: 1. Oklahoma State Bank, Seth Smiley, Tim Cox, Heath Hartley, Stephen Mullinax, 53; 2. Ogden Group, Jerry Ogden Sr., Jerry Ogden Jr., Grant Watkins, Rod Watkins, 53; 3. BNB, Tyler Busch, Matt Busch, Kacey Threet, Ron Tipton, 54; 4. Hornet Health Care, Mickey Tyrell, Wayne Moorhead, Greg Carr, Joseph Clark, 59.
THE OAKS
Match Play
Championship Flight: Ryan Grimm def. Bradley Nelligan, 19 Holes.
Presidents’ Flight: Mark Neeley def. Corbin Cooper, 3 & 1.
First Flight: Dustin Bass def. Randy Duncan, 7 & 6.
Second Flight: Bob Strohmeyer def. Don Deselms, 4 & 2.
Third Flight: Keith Ward def. Scott Blosser, 5 & 4.
Fourth Flight: Scott Brown def. Ryan Andrew, 1 Up.
Fifth Flight: Tom Ladner def. Chuck Mitchell, 4 & 3.
Sixth Flight: Jon Strickler def. David Ellis, 21 Holes.
Seventh Flight: Jim Reed def. Dick Boerger, 7 & 5.
Parent-Child Chapionship
Girls: 1. Allison & Larry Turner, 42; 2. Gracie & Mike Hoey, 51; 3. Liza & Michael Trupia, 55.
Boys: 1. Luke & Mark Neely, 35; 2. George & Dave Miley, 35; 3. Benton & Lee Manly, 39.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
A Flight: T1. Gilbert York, 69; T1. Don Liland, 69; 3. Gary Lee, 70; 4. Frank Prentice, 71; T5. Charles Webster, 75; T5. Darrell Hathcock, 75; 7. Dick Tillis, 76; 8. B.J. Barnhart, 79; T9. Ron Wilson, 80; T9. Hank Prideaux, 80.
B Flight: 1. Mel Hayes, 69; 2. Mark Clemons, 71; T3. Monroe Brewer, 73; T3. Mike Hayes, 73; 5. Duane Dunham, 75; 6. George Siler, 76; 7. Don Miller, 77; 8. Ken Hayes, 79; 9. James Young, 80.
Holes-in-One
CHEROKEE HILLS: David Huffaker, No. 13, 128 yards, 9-iron.
THE PATRIOT: Kyle Stafford, No. 13, 148 yards, PW.
Shoots Age or Better
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Bailey Word, 81, shot 78.
BMW Championship Scores
Saturday
Medinah Country Club (No. 3)
Medinah, Illinois
Yardage: 7,613: Par 72
Third Round
This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday.
Justin Thomas 65-69-61 — 195
Tony Finau 67-66-68 — 201
Patrick Cantlay 66-67-68 — 201
Rory Sabbatini 67-68-67 — 202
Jon Rahm 68-69-66 — 203
Brandt Snedeker 66-71-67 — 204
Corey Conners 69-66-69 — 204
Lucas Glover 66-69-69 — 204
Rickie Fowler 67-70-68 — 205
Kevin Kisner 68-68-69 — 205
Xander Schauffele 67-68-70 — 205
Hideki Matsuyama 69-63-73 — 205
Joel Dahmen 66-71-69 — 206
Rory McIlroy 69-67-70 — 206
Kevin Tway 69-67-70 — 206
Tommy Fleetwood 70-66-70 — 206
Adam Hadwin 67-68-71 — 206
Gary Woodland 70-73-64 — 207
Wyndham Clark 69-73-65 — 207
Paul Casey 70-70-67 — 207
Patrick Reed 68-71-68 — 207
Louis Oosthuizen 70-69-68 — 207
Adam Scott 67-71-69 — 207
J.T. Poston 68-74-66 — 208
Sungjae Im 70-72-66 — 208
Joaquin Niemann 74-65-69 — 208
C.T. Pan 71-67-70 — 208
Jason Kokrak 65-73-70 — 208
Max Homa 70-67-71 — 208
Si Woo Kim 70-67-71 — 208
Webb Simpson 70-72-67 — 209
Tiger Woods 71-71-67 — 209
Abraham Ancer 68-72-69 — 209
Ryan Moore 71-69-69 — 209
Chez Reavie 67-68-74 — 209
Vaughn Taylor 73-70-67 — 210
Emiliano Grillo 72-70-68 — 210
Marc Leishman 72-71-67 — 210
Byeong Hun An 71-70-69 — 210
Jason Day 70-71-69 — 210
Scott Piercy 67-73-70 — 210
Ryan Palmer 68-72-70 — 210
Keegan Bradley 69-74-68 — 211
Jordan Spieth 70-71-70 — 211
Ian Poulter 70-70-71 — 211
Brooks Koepka 68-71-72 — 211
Phil Mickelson 70-73-69 — 212
Dylan Frittelli 72-69-71 — 212
Collin Morikawa 67-73-72 — 212
Charles Howell III 70-69-73 — 212
Keith Mitchell 72-74-67 — 213
Francesco Molinari 72-73-68 — 213
Billy Horschel 71-73-69 — 213
Bryson DeChambeau 71-71-71 — 213
Adam Long 72-70-71 — 213
Andrew Putnam 71-69-73 — 213
Jim Furyk 66-72-75 — 213
Shane Lowry 72-74-68 — 214
Dustin Johnson 70-72-72 — 214
Graeme McDowell 69-72-73 — 214
Justin Rose 68-73-73 — 214
Matt Kuchar 71-70-73 — 214
Nate Lashley 72-73-70 — 215
Sung Kang 69-73-73 — 215
Rafa Cabrera Bello 69-72-74 — 215
Troy Merritt 69-76-71 — 216
J.B. Holmes 69-71-76 — 216
Harold Varner III 72-74-71 — 217
Cameron Champ 71-68-78 — 217
U.S. Amateur Championship Results
Saturday
At Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (No. 2)
Pinehurst, N.C.
Yardage: 7,414; Par: 70
Seminals
Andy Ogletree, Little Rock, Miss., def. Cohen Trolio, West Point, Miss., 3 and 1
John Augenstein, Owensboro, Ky., def. William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas, 3 and 2
Latest Line
BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -105 San Diego -105
St. Louis -155 at CINCINNATI +145
at ATLANTA OFF LA Dodgers OFF
at WASHINGTON -105 Milwaukee -105
at COLORADO -158 Miami +148
San Fran -121 at ARIZONA +111
Chicago -152 at PITTSBURGH +142
American League
at BOSTON -300 Baltimore +270
Cleveland -124 at NEW YORK +114
at TORONTO -154 Seattle +144
at TAMPA BAY OFF Detroit OFF
at TEXAS -132 Minnesota +122
at LA ANGELS -165 Chicago +155
Houston -166 at OAKLAND +156
Interleague
NY Mets -168 at KC +158
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
New Orleans +3 1 (42½) at LA CHARGERS
at MINNESOTA 3½ 3 (41) Seattle
Monday
at DENVER 2½ 2½ (41½) San Fran
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Scores
Saturday
At OSU Golf Club (Scarlet Course)
Columbus, Ohio
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 7,444; Par: 71
Third Round
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 70-69-65 — 204
Brandon Hagy 68-67-69 — 204
Ben Martin 67-70-68 — 205
Scottie Scheffler 70-68-67 — 205
Scott Harrington 70-67-68 — 205
Jamie Arnold 71-69-66 — 206
Anirban Lahiri 67-71-68 — 206
Beau Hossler 69-69-68 — 206
Ben Taylor 68-69-69 — 206
Viktor Hovland 64-73-69 — 206
Richy Werenski 71-71-65 — 207
Kevin Dougherty 68-66-73 — 207
Brendon Todd 72-64-71 — 207
Vincent Whaley 72-69-67 — 208
Seth Reeves 69-70-69 — 208
Justin Harding 69-70-69 — 208
Doug Ghim 65-73-70 — 208
T.J. Vogel 69-74-66 — 209
Davis Riley 74-67-68 — 209
Tom Hoge 73-68-68 — 209
Johnson Wagner 71-69-69 — 209
Lanto Griffin 74-65-70 — 209
Cameron Percy 64-74-71 — 209
Curtis Luck 72-67-70 — 209
Robert Streb 67-71-71 — 209
Bronson Burgoon 68-70-71 — 209
Kramer Hickok 70-68-71 — 209
Harris English 75-68-67 — 210
Ryan Brehm 68-74-68 — 210
David Hearn 69-73-68 — 210
Cameron Davis 73-69-68 — 210
Chase Seiffert 71-71-68 — 210
Joseph Bramlett 73-68-69 — 210
Billy Hurley III 68-73-69 — 210
Harry Higgs 68-75-68 — 211
Nelson Ledesma 72-71-68 — 211
Mark Hubbard 71-71-69 — 211
Steve LeBrun 70-71-70 — 211
Joshua Creel 69-71-71 — 211
Zac Blair 71-68-72 — 211
Dominic Bozzelli 73-70-69 — 212
D.J. Trahan 73-70-69 — 212
Justin Lower 73-70-69 — 212
Adam Svensson 69-73-70 — 212
Wade Binfield 71-70-71 — 212
Fabian Gomez 71-70-71 — 212
Matthew NeSmith 66-74-72 — 212
Cody Gribble 68-72-72 — 212
Xinjun Zhang 69-69-74 — 212
Grayson Murray 72-71-70 — 213
Nicolas Echavarria 71-72-70 — 213
Henrik Norlander 69-74-70 — 213
Rhein Gibson 68-75-70 — 213
Roberto Diaz 68-74-71 — 213
Bo Hoag 69-72-72 — 213
Kristoffer Ventura 70-70-73 — 213
Peter Uihlein 70-69-74 — 213
Shawn Stefani 68-75-71 — 214
Michael Gligic 69-72-73 — 214
Tyson Alexander 70-70-74 — 214
Grant Hirschman 74-69-72 — 215
Tyler Duncan 72-71-72 — 215
Dylan Wu 71-71-73 — 215
Kevin Chappell 73-69-73 — 215
Ollie Schniederjans 70-71-74 — 215
Brett Stegmaier 73-70-73 — 216
Ben Kohles 72-70-74 — 216
Julian Etulain 69-73-74 — 216
Joey Garber 71-69-76 — 216
Jimmy Stanger 70-70-76 — 216
Martin Flores 71-71-75 — 217
Zack Sucher 71-72-76 — 219
Steve Wheatcroft 71-72-76 — 219
Vince Covello 72-70-77 — 219
Whee Kim 73-70-77 — 220
IndyCar ABC Supply 500 Lineup
Saturday qualifying ccd.; race Sunday
At Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, Pa.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
Car number in parentheses
Starting order based on driver points
1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 504 points.
2. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 488.
3. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 457.
4. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 442.
5. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 356.
6. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 333.
7. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 322.
8. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 312.
9. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 296.
10. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 287.
11. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 274.
12. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 265.
13. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 259.
14. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 245.
15. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 240.
16. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 219.
17. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 218.
18. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 206.
19. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 199.
20. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 182.
21. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 167.
22. (59) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 167.
D+D Real Czech Masters Leading Scores
Saturday
At Albatross Golf Resort
Prague
Purse: $1.116 million
Yardage: 7,467; Par: 72
Third Round
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 67-67-66 — 200
Adri Arnaus, Spain 71-65-65 — 201
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 69-67-66 — 202
Hugo Leon, Chile 66-69-67 — 202
Robert Karlsson, Sweden 67-68-67 — 202
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 66-66-70 — 202
Erik van Rooyen, South Africa 65-72-66 — 203
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 66-71-66 — 203
Jack Singh Brar, England 69-68-67 — 204
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 70-67-67 — 204
Liam Johnston, Scotland 67-69-68 — 204
Sam Horsfield, England 69-66-69 — 204
Matthias Schwab, Austria 70-65-69 — 204
Masahiro Kawamura, Japany 72-68-65 — 205
JC Ritchie, South Africa 70-67-68 — 205
Daniel Gavins, England 71-67-68 — 206
Gonzalo Castano-Fernandez, Spain 70-70-67 — 207
Chris Hanson, England 69-70-68 — 207
Kalle Samooja, Finland 68-70-69 — 207
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 69-67-71 — 207
Andrea Pavan, Italy 68-68-71 — 207
Lee Slattery, England 65-71-71 — 207
Also
Berry Henson, United States 70-68-72 — 210
John Catlin, United States 70-69-72 — 211
Sihwan Kim, United States 70-68-73 — 211
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 73-68-73 — 214
Basketball
WNBA
EASTERN W L Pct GB
x-Washington 19 7 .731 —
Connecticut 18 8 .692 1
Chicago 15 10 .600 3½
Indiana 9 16 .360 9½
New York 8 17 .320 10½
Atlanta 5 21 .192 14
WESTERN W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 17 9 .654 —
Los Angeles 15 10 .600 1½
Seattle 14 13 .519 3½
Minnesota 13 13 .500 4
Phoenix 12 13 .480 4½
Dallas 9 17 .346 8
———
Friday’s Games
Connecticut 79, Seattle 78
Washington 86, Minnesota 79
Chicago 91, Los Angeles 81
Dallas 83, New York 77
Phoenix 77, Atlanta 68<
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Games
Indiana at Washington, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Connecticut, 2 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 6 p.m.<
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
USL Championship
Eastern W L T Pts GF GA
New York Red Bulls II 14 5 5 47 57 29
Tampa Bay 13 3 7 46 39 16
Nashville 12 5 6 42 41 19
Pittsburgh 11 3 8 41 43 23
North Carolina 11 5 7 40 38 21
Indy 12 4 4 40 30 15
Louisville 10 7 6 36 34 28
Ottawa 8 4 9 33 32 22
Charleston 7 5 9 30 29 31
Saint Louis 6 7 8 26 25 26
Birmingham 7 10 5 26 21 36
Charlotte 5 9 10 25 28 36
Bethlehem Steel 6 12 5 23 30 44
Loudoun 5 10 5 20 29 36
Memphis 4 11 7 19 21 32
Atlanta 2 4 13 5 17 24 54
Hartford 4 17 4 16 30 62
Swope Park Rangers 3 12 6 15 27 48
Western W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 15 2 5 50 58 20
Reno 13 6 5 44 51 37
Fresno 12 3 7 43 38 22
Real Monarchs 10 7 4 34 43 33
New Mexico 8 6 9 33 43 37
Austin 9 8 6 33 30 34
Portland II 8 7 8 32 43 38
LA Galaxy II 8 8 8 32 40 47
Sacramento 9 9 4 31 30 26
San Antonio 8 9 6 30 37 33
OKC Energy 7 8 9 30 31 34
El Paso 7 7 8 29 24 25
Orange County 6 8 9 27 34 35
Las Vegas 7 9 6 27 31 34
Rio Grande Valley 6 11 6 24 36 42
Colorado Springs 6 14 4 22 23 43
Tulsa 4 12 7 19 29 48
Tacoma 4 13 5 17 20 53
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<
———
Tuesday, August 6
Memphis 0, Saint Louis 0, tie<
Wednesday, August 7
Nashville 4, Hartford 0
Portland II 2, Colorado Springs 2, tie
Las Vegas 0, Sacramento 0, tie<
Friday, August 9
Charlotte 3, Loudoun 3, tie
Tacoma 2, Orange County 1<
Saturday, August 10
New York Red Bulls II 5, Hartford 1
Pittsburgh 3, Swope Park Rangers 2
Birmingham 1, Tampa Bay 0
Bethlehem Steel 0, Nashville 0, tie
Rio Grande Valley 3, Colorado Springs 3, tie
Charleston 1, Saint Louis 1, tie
North Carolina 2, Memphis 1
Fresno 2, OKC Energy 1
LA Galaxy II 3, Austin 1
Real Monarchs 4, Tulsa 1
Phoenix 2, El Paso 1
San Antonio 4, Reno 1<
Sunday, August 11
Louisville 5, Atlanta 2 1
Portland II 3, New Mexico 2<
Wednesday, August 14
Pittsburgh 2, New York Red Bulls II 1
Charleston 2, Loudoun 1<
Friday, August 16
Swope Park Rangers at Atlanta 2, 6:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at Portland II, 9:30 p.m.
Real Monarchs at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.
Reno at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.<
Saturday, August 17
Nashville at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Sacramento, 10 p.m.<
Sunday, August 18
Saint Louis at Indy, 5 p.m.<